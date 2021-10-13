Int’l Day of Disaster Risks Reduction today

The International Day of Disaster Risks Reduction is being observed in the United Nations affiliated countries across the world today (October 13).

The International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction is an opportunity to acknowledge the progress being made toward reducing disaster risk and losses in lives, livelihoods and health.

The 2021 edition of the day focuses on "International cooperation for developing countries to reduce their disaster risk and disaster losses." This is the sixth of the Sendai Seven targets.

The year 2021 promises to be a make or break year when it comes to delivering on the policy agenda agreed in 2015. Without real action on climate in the next ten years, extreme weather events will be overwhelming, especially for developing countries.

Disasters impact low and middle-income countries disproportionately - particularly in terms of mortality, numbers of people injured, displaced and homeless, economic losses (as a percentage of GDP) and damage to critical infrastructure. It's hard to eradicate poverty and hunger if we don't step up investments in disaster risk reduction. International cooperation for developing countries through Official Development Aid (ODA) and capacity building is essential to boost disaster resilience in the face of extreme weather events and other natural and man-made hazards.

Marking the day, Bangladesh has taken up several programmes across the country.

At a press briefing at the Secretariat on Tuesday ahead of International Day of Disaster Risks Reduction, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Enamur Rahman said that the government has planned to establish shelter centres in lightning-prone areas of the country.

"The government has decided to build a concrete house on one decimal of land with one lightning arrester in each house so that people can take shelter there within 20-25 minutes after hearing the warning of lightning," he said.

He said some 2,800 people were killed in lightning strikes in open fields and Haor areas in the country from 2011 to 2021. Of them, 179 people were killed in 2011, 201 in 2012, 185 in 2013, 170 in 2014, 226 in 2015, 391 in 2016, 307 in 2017, 359 in 2018, 198 in 2019, 255 in 2020 and 329 in 2021.

People will stay in the lightning shelter centres until lightning strikes, Enamur said, adding farmers and fishermen can take breakfast and lunch in the centres and take shelter during storms and hailstorms.

He informed, "Dhaka University will conduct the feasibility study on the project involving Tk 476 crore. Once their report is received, the proposal would be sent to the Prime Minister for her approval."

An awareness campaign will be launched urging people to stay indoors during thunderbolt, he said, adding that lightning strike has turned out to be the deadliest natural disaster in Bangladesh and it was listed as a disaster in 2015.









