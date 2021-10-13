Refurbishing Dhupkhola Maath evokes mixed reactions among residents



Dhupkhola Maath in the capital remains off limits to people due to the ongoing development work by Dhaka South City Corporation. The photo was taken on Tuesday. PHOTO: Ashik Mohammad

Due to this, there has been a lot of confusion among the locals about the recent development project of the Dhupkhola Maath. The old Dhaka residents demanded excess to the playground and opportunity for the young generation to play outdoor games.

In this regard, Mayor Taposh told the Daily Observer, "It's human nature to be afraid of any change. So many people are not able to accept this playground development programme in an easy way. But every decision of the DSCC is taken for the wellbeing of the city dwellers."

"The playground will remain open to all," Mayor Taposh said and added, "At present two institutes are occupying the field and claiming their ownership of the playground. But this initiative has been taken to return the ownership of the entire field to the people of Old Dhaka. As a result, we are going to build a kids' corner for children, a walkway for the adults and multiple playgrounds for the youth."

"As a result, the young generation of Old Dhaka will grow up playing sports in a healthy and beautiful environment," the DSCC Mayor added.

DSCC has already started development work in 11 fields. These grounds include Shaheed Abdul Alim Playground, Basabo Playground, Jorpukur Playground, Bangladesh Maath Playground, Kalabagan Playground, Golapbagh Playground, Delwar Hossain Playground, Sadek Hossain Playground, Balurghat Playground, Samsabad Playground and Dhupkhola Playground.

Of which Shahid Abdul Alim, Basabo, Jorpukur and Bangladesh Math development work has been completed. A visually pleasing environment has been created by freeing the illegally occupied lands around these fields.

According to the DSCC, the renovated fields are to be kept open daily from 8:00am to 10:00am and from 4:00pm to 6:00pm. But locals complain the field is kept closed most of the time. Children are not allowed to play in the field without the permission of the Ward Councillor. Due to this, sports have been stopped for the local children and teenagers.

Borhan Biswas, a resident of Basabo, said, "The Jorpukur Math has been freed from illegal occupation and the playground has been made visually pleasing. But the playing opportunity of children and adolescents has stopped in the name of field conservation."

"Earlier any one could play in the field at any time," said Borhan Biswas and added "Now only two teams play and the rest stand and enjoy the match. The children's playing environment in the area has been ruined due to the closure of the field. That's why children are getting addicted to mobile games."

Due to such problems after the inception of the renovation work of the Old Dhaka Dhupkhola playground, there has been confusion and dissatisfaction among the locals.

During the post-independence period, many fields of old Dhaka were occupied by the land grabbers. So the Dhupkhola Maath became the only playground for the children and teenagers of old Dhaka. Not only of Ganderia but also youth from Jatrabari and Mitford area play games here every day, besides students, workers of different shops and factories also play in the field.

Several cricket and football academies have sprung up around this ground. Members of the academy and the children from different areas arrange cricket and football matches in this ground. For this, no permission was required for so long.

But the DSCC's recent involvement in the development of the Dhupkhola playground has caused confusion among the locals. People think DSCC is occupying the field by constructing a market.

The locals also assumed the entrance of common man will be obstructed in the name of field preservation. This will prevent children and teenagers from playing in the field.

Abdur Rob a resident of the Ganderia for 55 years, told this correspondent, "Since independence every generation of old Dhaka has been deeply attached to the Dhupkhola playground. Apart from sports, the field is also a favourite spot for residents of Old Dhaka as their daily hangout and celebrations of various religious and cultural festivals," he added.

"Pahela Baishakh, Eid fairs and cattle markets are organized here. Everyone from the lower class to the upper class of Old Dhaka used to participate in these arrangements," said Abdur Rab and added, "We hope, in the name of modernization of the field DSCC will not ruin the tradition of old Dhaka and the playing opportunity of teenagers and youth."







