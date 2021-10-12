Kashmir tensions rise as soldiers shot dead

SRINAGAR, Oct 11: Militants shot dead five soldiers in Indian-administered Kashmir on Monday, the army said, stoking tensions in the restive territory following a string of civilian murders.

Separately two suspected rebels were shot dead in different incidents, authorities said. Colonel Devendar Anand told AFP that one officer and four soldiers "were killed during a search operation probably by infiltrators" in a mountain pass near the Line of Control (Loc) dividing the area from Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

"The operation is ongoing," he added. The shootings were the deadliest attack on military forces in the area since a ceasefire along the LoC announced in February. Kashmir has been split between India

and Pakistan since their independence in 1947, with both claiming the Himalayan region in full.

For over three decades, rebel groups have been fighting Indian soldiers and demanding independence for Kashmir or its merger with Pakistan. Tens of thousands of civilians, soldiers and rebels have died in the fighting. India accuses Pakistan of supporting the militants. -AFP