Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 October, 2021, 1:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Kashmir tensions rise as soldiers shot dead

Published : Tuesday, 12 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

SRINAGAR, Oct 11: Militants shot dead five soldiers in Indian-administered Kashmir on Monday, the army said, stoking tensions in the restive territory following a string of civilian murders.
Separately two suspected rebels were shot dead in different incidents, authorities said. Colonel Devendar Anand told AFP that one officer and four soldiers "were killed during a search operation probably by infiltrators" in a mountain pass near the Line of Control (Loc) dividing the area from Pakistan-administered Kashmir.
"The operation is ongoing," he added. The shootings were the deadliest attack on military forces in the area since a ceasefire along the LoC announced in February. Kashmir has been split between India
and Pakistan since their independence in 1947, with both claiming the Himalayan region in full.
For over three decades, rebel groups have been fighting Indian soldiers and demanding independence for Kashmir or its merger with Pakistan. Tens of thousands of civilians, soldiers and rebels have died in the fighting. India accuses Pakistan of supporting the militants.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kashmir tensions rise as soldiers shot dead
SC clears way for ACC probe into Rajarbagh Pir’s wealth
CID rounding up fraud online company officials
Durga Puja begins
BTRC identifies 380,000 illegal handsets
Inamul Haque no more
Dhaka seeks Moscow’s support for another N-power plant
ROSATOM for invoking Force Majeure clause to avoid liability


Latest News
Poor countries need 'comprehensive' debt relief: World Bank chief
Nagad offers 12% cashback in superstores payment
Taliban to meet EU officials on Tuesday
Helena Jahangir seeks bail from HC in DSA case
Press Club condemns using club's name in news on videoconferencing with Tareque Rahman
Bangladesh jersey for T20 World Cup revealed
China bans imports of some UK beef
Death toll in Turag trawler capsize reaches 7
JPC Chess: Shahzad Mahmud emerges champion, Rafiqul Islam runners-up
Nasum fails to join Shakib, Mushfiqur
Most Read News
Women Nobel laureate in Economics
Shafiqul Islam speaks after inspecting the overall security arrangement
Why criminals have the right to consult a lawyer
Govt destroys economy: BNP
Stocks rise as investors take fresh stakes
Impoverished people from different areas start coming to the capital
Rooppur nuke plant a matter of pride for country: PM
Unlocking teachers' innovations for education recovery
LPG price sees 22pc hike
Swiss entrepreneurs keen to invest in leather industry
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft