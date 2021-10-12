SC clears way for ACC probe into Rajarbagh Pir’s wealth

The Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Monday upheld a High Court order that asked the Anti-Corruption Commission

(ACC) to investigate the wealth and source of wealth of Rajarbagh Darbar Sharif and its Pir Dillur Rahman in Dhaka.

The HC also directed the Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime Unit (CTTC) of the police to find out whether the Darbar Sharif or Pir's, or Anjumane-Al-Bayenate or any other of its part is involved in militant activities.

Chamber Judge of the appellate Division Justice Obaidul Hassan issued 'no order' after hearing a petition filed by Rajarbagh Pir Dillur Rahman seeking stay on the HC order.

Lawyer Zahirul Haque Mukul and Mohammad Ahsan appeared for the petition while lawyer Mohammad Shishir Manir stood for the writ petitioners.

Following the order of the Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division the HC order would remain upheld, said lawyer Shishir Manir.

On September 19, the HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman asked the ACC and CTTC to complete the investigation within 60 days and submit the report before the HC bench.

Following a writ petition filed by eight people harassed by some followers of the Rajarbagh Pir, the bench passed the order.

On September 16, eight people Md Abdul Quader, Mahbubur Rahman Khokon, Fazlul Karim, Joynal Abedin, Md Alauddin, Jinnat Ali, Ayubur Hasan Shamim, Nazma Akhter and Nargis Akhter filed the writ petition with the HC seeking its directives to investigate the wealth and bank account of the Rajarbagh Pir and his Darbar Sharif.

The petitioner alleged that followers of Pir Dillur Rahman are harassing them in different parts of the country by filing fake criminal cases including human trafficking against them.

The court, however, ordered the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police to identify the perpetrators who were involved with filling the fake cases against the petitioners.

This probe report will also have to be submitted within 60 days.

The HC also issued a rule asking the authorities concerned why appropriate legal action should not be taken against the complainants who filed the criminal cases in different parts of the country against the writ petitioners for harassment and humiliating them.

The Secretary of Home, Inspector General of Police, Additional Director General (Special Branch), Additional Director General (CID), Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka, Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, Deputy Inspector General of Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI), Joint Commissioner of Intelligence Branch, the ACC, Pir Dillur Rahman of Rajarbagh Darbar Sharif, the complainants of the criminal cases and 10 others have been asked to respond to the rule.

The HC also asked the authorities concerned to ensure proper security of the writ petitioners.

On October 4, the HC bench released its full text of order regarding the writ petition.







