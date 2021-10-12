CID rounding up fraud online company officials

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the police is conducting operations against 60 online companies for embezzling several thousand crores of taka of the people.

In whose continuity, top executives, owners and directors of Evali, e-Orange, Dhamaka and 24tkt.Ltd, Nirapad.com, Qcoom and SPC World Express were arrested.

But ringID owners Sharif Islam and Irene Islam have fled to Canada. In collaboration with Interpol, initiatives are being taken to bring back Ring ID owners in the country.

In a continuity of raids against dishonest online organizations, eight people from four organizations have been arrested on Sunday in connection with

fraudulent activities. Besides, five people were arrested for cheating in the name of giving jobs to various law enforcement agencies including the Prime Minister's Office.

Additional Deputy Inspector General Kamrul Ahsan informed at a press conference held at CID media centre on Monday.

Kamrul Ahsan said, "Our online surveillance team has been strengthened to prevent online fraud. They consider the type of business of 60 organizations to be risky for the common people. Among these investigations are being conducted against 30 organizations."

"We are bringing those who have cheated through online organizations under the law and also has taken initiatives to bring back those, who have left the country," said Kamrul Ahsan and added, "Interpol would be involved in repatriating Sharif Islam and Irene Islam, the Canadian expatriates and owner of the Ring ID."

Earlier, Sharif Islam and Irene Islam were also arrested by the CID in 2016 on Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) charges. Both of them were released after months.

Kamrul Ahsan further said, "Bangladesh Bank has confiscated around Tk 200 crore from Ring ID at the request of CID. Although much more money than this amount has been embezzled by Ring ID," he added.

On Sunday CID arrested a Ring ID agent Redwan Rahman from Baragram area of Kamrangirchar.

During preliminary interrogation, Redwan said that each Silver ID used to sell for Tk 12,000, Gold ID for Tk 22,000, Expatriate Gold ID for Tk 25,000 and Expatriate Platinum ID for Tk 50,000.

CID also arrested six people from e-commerce company wicom.com and thole.com. A case has been filed against them at the Cantonment Police Station for embezzling Tk 2.5 crore from some of the victims.

Additional Deputy Inspector General of Police Imam Hossain said this at another press conference at the CID Headquarters on Monday.

He said, 'A person named Khairul Alam Mir has filed a case against thole.com and wicom.com at DMP Cantonment Police Station. Six top officials of the two organizations have been arrested in the case. However, an operation is underway to arrest Shakib, the owner of the two companies.

The arrested persons are Nazrul Islam, Head of Operations, Sohail Hossain, Accountant, Tarek Mahmud Anik, Digital Communications Officer, Munna Parvez, Sales Executive and Masum Hasan, Supervisor.

However, Shakib, the owner of Week.com and Thale.com, has not yet been arrested.

Imam Hossain said, "The two companies advertised the sale of TV, fridge, motorcycle and electric commodity at low prices on facebook and online. Initially, we received complaints from the victims that the company had embezzled Tk 2.5 crore in this way. An investigation is underway against them.

The CID also arrested five members of a gang accused of embezzling money from the common people in the name of giving job to various law enforcement agencies including Prime Minister's Office. They have been involved in this scam for the last 10 to 12 years.

They have snatched crores of taka from at least 11 victims. Fake recruitment letters and various tools of forgery have been recovered from the gang.

The arrested are Abdus Sattar, Ali Hossain, Mostafa, Jamal Hossain and Shahadat Hossain.

Additional DIG Imam Hossain said, "While two army job seekers went to the Dhaka Cantonment with fake appointment letters the issue of cheating came to light."

From the arrested persons, four fake appointment letters for different posts of Bangladesh Army, four fake token slips, five mobile sets, application for Monthly Pay Order (MPO) registration of some teachers.

The CID also arrested Mizanur Rahman Sohel, a member of the board of directors of online ticketing agency Twenty Four Ticket.com, from Sadarghat in Dhaka on Sunday.









