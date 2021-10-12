BTRC identifies 380,000 illegal handsets

The telecom regulator identified 3,80,000 illegal new handsets as of Sunday evening. These devices were not registered with the National Equipment Identity Register.

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) started blocking new unregistered phones from Friday morning.

After the starting of the National Equipment Identity Register (NEIR) system by the regulatory body BTRC, in the last 9 days, a total of 10 lakh 90 thousand handsets have been brought under the registration. Among those, 7 lakh 10 thousand handsets have been valid in registration. But the remaining 3 lakh 80 thousand handsets have been identified as illegal.

BTRC is also running ongoing `token off' activities. When asked about these issues, BTRC Commissioner AKM Shahiduzzaman said that thousands of sets are being locked every day in the process of closing these tokens to reduce the suffering of the customers.

The BTRC commissioner further said that the sellers have also started taking back the 'illegal' phones given to the customers as this has raised awareness among the buyers.

He also warned that those who are not aware of this will soon fall into

misery.

The implementation of NEI started from October 1 after the completion of 3 months of experimental activities. BTRC has advised those who receive 'invalid' messages on the set during the event to return the mobile phone to the seller and collect a valid one.

Previously, Brigadier General Md. Shahidul Alam said, "The connection of the illegally identified phones is being disconnected one by one. Besides, if a mobile seller does not return, exchange or refund the phone with an illegal message, you can call the BTRC call center, 100. BTRC is providing legal assistance to the customer in this regard."

As all the legal and illegal sets used in the mobile network of Bangladesh have been registered till June 30, a special feature has been included in the National Equipment Identification Register for transferring ownership or identifying stolen phones.

BTRC will launch this feature in due course. However, before that, if the customer wants, he can go to the web link neir.btrc.gov.bd and take the opportunity to transfer the ownership of the mobile set from the existing Citizen Portal.





