Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 October, 2021, 1:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BTRC identifies 380,000 illegal handsets

Published : Tuesday, 12 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Shaikh Shahrukh

The telecom regulator identified 3,80,000 illegal new handsets as of Sunday evening.  These devices were not registered with the National Equipment Identity Register.
The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) started blocking new unregistered phones from Friday morning.
After the starting of the National Equipment Identity Register (NEIR) system by the regulatory body BTRC, in the last 9 days, a total of 10 lakh 90 thousand handsets have been brought under the registration. Among those, 7 lakh 10 thousand handsets have been valid in registration.  But the remaining 3 lakh 80 thousand handsets have been identified as illegal.
BTRC is also running ongoing `token off' activities. When asked about these issues, BTRC Commissioner AKM Shahiduzzaman said that thousands of sets are being locked every day in the process of closing these tokens to reduce the suffering of the customers.
The BTRC commissioner further said that the sellers have also started taking back the 'illegal' phones given to the customers as this has raised awareness among the buyers.
He also warned that those who are not aware of this will soon fall into
misery.
The implementation of NEI started from October 1 after the completion of 3 months of experimental activities. BTRC has advised those who receive 'invalid' messages on the set during the event to return the mobile phone to the seller and collect a valid one.
Previously, Brigadier General Md. Shahidul Alam said, "The connection of the illegally identified phones is being disconnected one by one. Besides, if a mobile seller does not return, exchange or refund the phone with an illegal message, you can call the BTRC call center, 100. BTRC is providing legal assistance to the customer in this regard."
As all the legal and illegal sets used in the mobile network of Bangladesh have been registered till June 30, a special feature has been included in the National Equipment Identification Register for transferring ownership or identifying stolen phones.
BTRC will launch this feature in due course. However, before that, if the customer wants, he can go to the web link neir.btrc.gov.bd and take the opportunity to transfer the ownership of the mobile set from the existing Citizen Portal.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kashmir tensions rise as soldiers shot dead
SC clears way for ACC probe into Rajarbagh Pir’s wealth
CID rounding up fraud online company officials
Durga Puja begins
BTRC identifies 380,000 illegal handsets
Inamul Haque no more
Dhaka seeks Moscow’s support for another N-power plant
ROSATOM for invoking Force Majeure clause to avoid liability


Latest News
Poor countries need 'comprehensive' debt relief: World Bank chief
Nagad offers 12% cashback in superstores payment
Taliban to meet EU officials on Tuesday
Helena Jahangir seeks bail from HC in DSA case
Press Club condemns using club's name in news on videoconferencing with Tareque Rahman
Bangladesh jersey for T20 World Cup revealed
China bans imports of some UK beef
Death toll in Turag trawler capsize reaches 7
JPC Chess: Shahzad Mahmud emerges champion, Rafiqul Islam runners-up
Nasum fails to join Shakib, Mushfiqur
Most Read News
Women Nobel laureate in Economics
Shafiqul Islam speaks after inspecting the overall security arrangement
Why criminals have the right to consult a lawyer
Govt destroys economy: BNP
Stocks rise as investors take fresh stakes
Rooppur nuke plant a matter of pride for country: PM
Impoverished people from different areas start coming to the capital
Unlocking teachers' innovations for education recovery
LPG price sees 22pc hike
Swiss entrepreneurs keen to invest in leather industry
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft