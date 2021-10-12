Inamul Haque no more

Video
Published : Tuesday, 12 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Inamul Haque, an Ekushey Padak-winning actor, playwright and director, died in hospital care at the age of 78. He breathed his last at Dhaka's Islami Bank Central Hospital around 3:00pm on Monday, said Ahsan Habib Nasim, general secretary of Abhinaya Shilpi Sangha.
Inamul was suffering from heart disease, according to Nasim.
He leaves behind his wife Lucky Inam, a fellow actor and director, and their daughters Hridi Haque and Proiti Haque. His sons-in-law Litu Anam and Saju Khadem are also actors.
President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death Dr Enamul Haque.
In the condolence messages, the head of the state and the premier said his death is an irreparable loss to the field of country's cultural arena.
Inamul was rushed to the hospital by Litu and actor Shahid Alamgir, who live in the same building when he suddenly fell ill after lunch at home.
Lucky alerted the others after noticing that Inamul was unresponsive while resting after the meal, said Lucky. He was then taken to the hospital, where doctors later declared him dead.
The family has not made a decision on his funeral service.
Born in Feni on May 29, 1943, Inamul graduated from Dhaka University's chemistry department. He did a PhD research at Manchester University in the UK as well.
He had worked as the head of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology's chemistry department for a long time.
He began his journey as a thespian while studying at Notre Dame College. Inamul founded Nagorik Natyasampraday theatre group in 1968. In 1995, he left the group and formed Nagorik Natyangan.
Besides theatre, Inamul also worked in TV. His wife Lucky is currently the chairman of Shishu Academy.  
    -bdnews24.com


