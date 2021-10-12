Dhaka seeks Moscow’s support for another N-power plant



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina talks to Alexey Likhachev, Director General of Russian Atomic Power Corporation ROSATOM, as the latter called on her at the PM's official residence Ganabhaban in the capital on Monday. PHOTO: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sought this support on Monday while Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation, ROSATOM's Director General Alexey Likhachev called on her at her official residence Ganabhaban.

"We want to install another nuclear power plant in the country's southern region and continuous Russian support is needed in this regard," she said.

Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed newsmen about the outcome of the meeting.

Prime Sheikh Hasina said the government had decided to set up another nuclear power plant on completion of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project and was looking for a suitable place in the southern region to build another nuclear power plant to meet the country's growing demand for power.

"We will do that if we get

a suitable place. My choice is to do that on the other side of the River Padmathat means the southern region of the country."

Bangladesh is setting up its first ever nuclear power plant at Rooppur in Pabna with the technical and financial support of Russia. Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation, ROSATOM is providing this support.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister urged the ROSATOM director general to train up local people so they can run the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP).

Alexey Likhachev said his country will train Bangladeshi people to operate the RNPP, adding their cooperation to Bangladesh's power sector will continue.

He said cooperation between Bangladesh and Russia stepped into atomic-sphere and Bangladesh will become a country enriched with nuclear energy and power by 2023.

He also praised the local workforce as over 20,000 persons including engineers, technicians and others are working in the RNPP who are making remarkable contribution. Many Bangladeshi companies are also engaged in subcontracting, he said.

The ROSATOM director general appreciated the cooperation of the concerned ministries and Bangladesh Atomic Commission regarding the implementation of RNPP, but "time of implementation may be adjusted."

Regarding the security issues, he said RNPP is their top priority and they are also working on social development in the neighborhood areas of the plant.

He also presented the technical and security aspects of the RNPP before the Prime Minister.

Alexey Likhachev praised Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina highly for her support towards the implementation of RNPP.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also fondly recalled the support of the then Russian Federation during the War of Liberation.

She also told the ROSATOM director general that the Covid-19 pandemic has slowed Bangladesh's progress slightly, but now the country is overcoming the situation and moving ahead.

The ROSATOM official extended his gratitude to the Health Ministry as over 90 per cent of the Russian nationals working at RNPP have been vaccinated by them.

Science and Technology Minister Architect Yeafesh Osman, Ambassador-at-Large Mohammad Ziauddin, Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus and Secretary of Science and Technology Ministry Ziaul Hasan were also present.

Sheikh Hasina on Sunday remotely inaugurated the reactor pressure vessel installation work of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP), which is being implemented by the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission with the technical and financial support of Russia.

With the installation of the reactor in the main unit of RNPP in Pabna, the country's dream to generate nuclear energy is going to be materialized.







