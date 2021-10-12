ROSATOM for invoking Force Majeure clause to avoid liability





Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation, ROSATOM's Director General Alexey Likhachev demanded immediate implementation of the 'Force Majeure' (measures) clauses of the agreement of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) to avoid liability of disruptions caused by the global pandemic.

He also wants to reschedule the Commercial Operation Date (COD) of the RNPP.

The visiting ROSATOM boss raised all these issues to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday during a courtesy call at the PM's official residence Ganabhaban.

"The Time of implementation (RNPP) may be adjusted," Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihesanul Karim told the media quoting Alexey as saying however, he did not elaborate.

"In March 2020 the contractor (ROSATOM) submitted their plea to avoid liability caused by the global pandemic and now they are repeatedly asking for it," a senior official of the Science and Technology Ministry said. The Ministry did not reply, the official added.

As per the requirement of the Russian contractor, the government earlier rescheduled the project implementation period, the official said.

Due to the reschedule, the country's maiden nuclear power project will take more time to begin operation.

"It may be delayed by 4 to 6 months or more," a senior official of the RNPP told the Daily Observer.

Along with the COD issue, ROSATOM also wants to activate the 'force majeure' provisions right now, he added.

According to the schedule, the Unit-1 is expected to go for pre-commercial operation from February 17, 2024, which was previously scheduled for October 2023. However, the Unit-2 of the plant will come into operation in February 2025, he said.

Meanwhile, ROSATOM, the state atomic energy corporation of the Russian Federation, kicked off the installation work of a reactor set up at RNPP from September 14.

Giving priority to the highest safety measures, two units of 1,200 MWe VVER each are to be built at Rooppur under the Russian design. Unit-1 is scheduled to be commissioned in 2023 while commissioning of the second unit is slated for 2024 to produce 2,400mw of electricity from the two units.

In February, 2011, ROSATOM signed an agreement with the government to build the nuke plant worth US$12.65 billion in December, 2015. Later it assigned a sub contractor to do the job here.













