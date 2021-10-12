Wait a month for onion prices to come down: Commerce Secy

Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh on Monday said that it will take at least a month for onion prices to a tolerable level as the new harvest of the crop will come to the market in mid-November.

While addressing media after a meeting on the current stock, import, supply, and prices of daily essentials held at the Secretariat on Monday, he made the remark.

In the meeting, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi asked the National Board of Revenue to curtail import duty on onion like rice import, so that importers can import adequate onion from abroad to meet up the country's demand and control price hike in the market.

Tapan Kanti Ghosh chaired the meeting while Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, high officials of the ministry, NBR, Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), Bangladesh Competition Commission (BCC), business leaders and stakeholders attended.

In the briefing, Tapan Kanti Ghosh said, "Onion prices have shot up due to

the heavy downpours in Bangalore, India. Traders of the neighbouring countries are also responsible for the price hike. According to the Agriculture Ministry, it will take at least a month for the supply of newly harvested onions to affect the market."

"We have already sent a letter to the NBR for the withdrawal of the five percent duty on onion imports. We had a discussion on the overall situation of the essential commodities in the market, mainly onion prices," he said, adding, "With the government's immediate intervention, the prices have already gone down by Tk 5 to Tk 6 per kg onion. Prices will go down further in the coming days."

The Commerce Secretary said, "Eighty per cent of our onion demands are met by domestic production. For the rest, we need to depend on imports mostly from India. But, rains in Bangalore and fears that India may suspend exports in this October is responsible for destabilising the market."

Tipu Munshi said, "We take measures to control prices of essential products. But we can't interfere everywhere. Drives by different authorities are being conducted in the markets. Vigilance in the markets also strengthened."

"The businesses must do business with sincerity and honesty. No steps of manipulation would be tolerated. Necessary legal actions would be taken, if any incident of manipulation is found," he warned.

Regarding stocks, he said, "We have adequate stock of onion. There would no problem in supplying onion in the markets. Bangladesh currently has five lakh tonnes of onion in its stock. We hope that integrated initiative for importing onion will bring onion market under control."

He also urged the businesses to import necessary amount of onion and asked the NBR to extend its effort to release onion in the ports to make the onion market stable as soon as possible.



