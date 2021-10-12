Video
C-19 In 24hrs

11 deaths, 599 new cases

Published : Tuesday, 12 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed 11 more deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Monday. The death tally stands at 27,699. As many as 599 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,562,956.   
Besides, 634 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to
97.53 per cent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,524,467, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).    
The country logged positivity rate of  2.58 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands at 15.67 per cent and the death rate at 1.77 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 820 labs across the country tested 23,193 samples.
Among the deaths, seven died in Dhaka division, two in Barishal, and one each died in Khulna and Mymensingh divisions.
Among the 11 deceased, two were men and nine were women.
The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,750 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,950 were women.
Around 36.17 million people in the country have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Of them, some 17.94 million have received the second dose too, according to DGHS.
The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.
Meanwhile, the fast spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 4.86 million lives and infected more than 238.42 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.
More than 215.54 million people have recovered from the disease which has spread to 220 countries.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


