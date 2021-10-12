Bangavax sees glimmer of hope

Despite being on the World Health Organization's (WHO) list, Bangavax, the lone domestic Covid-19 vaccine, is yet to enter the phase of human trial.

However, the vaccine developers said they were likely to take the world by surprise the next month.

The vaccine being developed by Globe Biotech has already achieved satisfactory effectiveness by applying it to rats and monkeys.

Bangavax is100 percent effective against Delta variant, said the vaccine developers.

On October 15, almost three-and-a-half months after the announcement of the vaccine invention last year, the WHO added three Globe Biotech vaccines to its list of potential vaccine candidates.

Earlier, Globe Biotech started testing and researching on animal bodies. They tested on rats.

The company then submitted their sample to Bangladesh Medical Research Council (BMRC) for the first and second phase tests of Bangavax on January 17 this year.

The revised protocol with all the information as per the demand of BMRC was submitted on 17 February.

Then on June 22, BMRC gave permission for Bangavax test on human body but prior to this they gave condition of testing it on monkey or chimpanzee.

The test on the monkey's body started on August 1 and ended on September 30. Now, in another step, they are examining whether this vaccine is effective for other variants.

The results of the two tests will be submitted to the Drug Administration

on October 15.

Based on the results, the next step to apply it to human body will start and then the relevant government authorities will allow the vaccine to be produced commercially.

Prof Mamun al-Mahtab Swapnil, One of the members of the trial team and Prof of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, said, "Many of the vaccines have been administered to humans but not on monkeys."

They were applied directly to humans or animals and humans at the same time after rats. As a result, progress on those vaccines has been quite rapid but in this case it's being late only because of many phases of trials, he said.

Mohammad Mohiuddin, Senior Manager of Globe Biotech (Quality and Regulatory), said, "A technical team formed by the government has visited our laboratory and provided necessary assistance."

The drug administration has allowed the production of Bangavax for human trial and the government is still cooperating in the trial on monkeys. "We will be able to surprise everyone next month, not only in Bangladesh but also in the world."

So far, 11 variants of the world, including the Delta variant of coronavirus, were active in different places at different times. We have analyzed the sequences of these 11 variants and matched the sequences of our vaccines and found that Bangavax is effective for each variant," he asserted.

Evidence of which was found in the monkey test. "Preliminary results show that our vaccine is capable of producing safe and effective antibodies in monkeys. We are now studying other variants, including the Delta variant of corona virus, to vaccinated monkeys."

Dr Mohiuddin claimed, "Bangavax has already proved to be 100 percent effective against Delta variant. We will get the results of other variants in the next week. We are very confident that this vaccine will work similarly in the human body."

Once this vaccine hits the market after carrying out test on human bodies, it will save the world from the pandemic of corona including delta variant.

"We hope to be able to complete the trial on monkey by October and submit a report to the BMRC. If the BMRC gives moral permission without further delay, we hope to be able to start human phase trial in early November with the permission of the Drug Administration," he added.











