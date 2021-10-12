Video
Home Front Page

Chhagalnaiya Event

Mayoral candidate rescued after abduction

Published : Tuesday, 12 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Our Correspondent 

FENI, Oct 11: A mayoral candidate of Chhagalnaiya municipality election was abducted allegedly by the supporters of the current mayor at upazila gate area before submitting his nomination paper Sunday afternoon.
Abducted mayoral candidate Abdul Halim, 38, son of Siddique Ahmed of West Chhagalnaiya village in the municipality, was rescued by police in the evening after four hours of abduction.
Abdul Halim alleged, he was going with some of his relatives to submit nomination paper for the post of mayor on the last day of submission.
When he reached the upazila gate, some supporters of current mayor and Awami League leader Mostafa stopped him and started beating him.
They later snatched the nomination paper from his hand and took him to an unknown place by an auto-rickshaw. So, he could not submit his nomination paper as the last date of submitting nomination papers was Sunday.
Later, police rescued him from the Banshpara area and sent him to Chhagalnaiya Upazila Health Complex for treatment.
Chhagalnaiya Circle Assistant Superintendent of Police Sohel Parvez said that they arrested two suspects --Shishir and Mezbah Uddin-- from the spot.
Md Shahidul Islam, Officer-in-charge of Chhagalnaiya Police Station, said police are trying to arrest others involved in the incident.
On Sunday, two candidates for the post of mayor, 11 candidates for the three posts of (reserved seat) women councilors and 44 candidates for the posts of nine councilors in general wards submitted nomination papers.


