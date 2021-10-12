Video
2 die, 207 hospitalized with dengue in 24hrs

Published : Tuesday, 12 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Staff Correspondent

Two more patients died due to dengue and 207 more people hospitalized with the disease in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Monday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).     
Of them, 162 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 45 to hospitals outside Dhaka.
According to the statistics, a total of 20,336 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to October 11. Among them, a total of 19,323 patients have returned home after recovery.
The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 935. Of them, 758 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 177 are receiving it outside the capital.  
The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received 78 reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year. Some 12 people died in July, 34 in August, 22 in September and 10 in October so far.



