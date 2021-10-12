Video
Shimulia-B'bazar ferry service suspended again

Published : Tuesday, 12 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Staff Correspondent

Only six days after resuming the ferry service on Shimulia-Banglabazar route, Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) suspended operations of ferry service again on Monday due to strong currents in the Padma River.
BIWTC manager (commercial) of Shimulia Ghat Shafayet Ahmed on Monday said, "The service was suspended at 12:30pm on Monday. It will continue till the current subsides and further instruction is given."
The decision was taken to avoid unwanted accidents. The vehicles waiting at the terminal have been instructed to use other routes in case of emergencies, he added.
About 20-30 vehicles have been waiting at the terminal waiting to cross the river.
After resuming operation on October 5, 'Five K-type' ferries were crossing the river. The ferries were operating from 6am to 5pm everyday carrying only light vehicles - including cars, SUVs, microbuses and ambulances, said Salahuddin Ahmed, manager (commercial) of BIWTC Banglabazar Ghat.
The authority suspended ferry services on August 18 after four ferries hit pillars and a span of the under-construction Padma Bridge.



