Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 October, 2021, 1:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

1 drug peddler held with crystal meth

Published : Tuesday, 12 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Our Correspondent

Cox's Bazar, Oct 11: Police have detained a drug peddler with crystal meth worth over Tk5 crore from Teknaf Upazila of Cox's Bazar.
The detained man is Md Idris (40), a resident of Ward No. 8 in the upazila.  
On secret information, a team of Teknaf police led by SI Nakib Ullah raided the house of Idris in Habirpara area in the early hours of Sunday.
They recovered one kilogram of crystal meth (ice) from under a pillow of his room and arrested Idris from the scene, said Teknaf Police Station OC Hafizur Rahman.
The market price of the recovered drug is Tk 5, 0,20,0000.   Idris was sent to Cox's Bazar court for legal step following a case.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
1 drug peddler held with crystal meth
DU centenary programme now on December 1
Teen takes over Swedish Embassy in Bangladesh for a day
Experts worry as govt agencies ‘violate rules’
Shafiqul Islam speaks after inspecting the overall security arrangement
PM condoles death of former JU Pro-VC Afsar
World Mental Health Day today
A stakeholder meeting on the feasibility study


Latest News
Poor countries need 'comprehensive' debt relief: World Bank chief
Nagad offers 12% cashback in superstores payment
Taliban to meet EU officials on Tuesday
Helena Jahangir seeks bail from HC in DSA case
Press Club condemns using club's name in news on videoconferencing with Tareque Rahman
Bangladesh jersey for T20 World Cup revealed
China bans imports of some UK beef
Death toll in Turag trawler capsize reaches 7
JPC Chess: Shahzad Mahmud emerges champion, Rafiqul Islam runners-up
Nasum fails to join Shakib, Mushfiqur
Most Read News
Women Nobel laureate in Economics
Shafiqul Islam speaks after inspecting the overall security arrangement
Why criminals have the right to consult a lawyer
Govt destroys economy: BNP
Stocks rise as investors take fresh stakes
Rooppur nuke plant a matter of pride for country: PM
Impoverished people from different areas start coming to the capital
Unlocking teachers' innovations for education recovery
LPG price sees 22pc hike
Swiss entrepreneurs keen to invest in leather industry
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft