1 drug peddler held with crystal meth

Cox's Bazar, Oct 11: Police have detained a drug peddler with crystal meth worth over Tk5 crore from Teknaf Upazila of Cox's Bazar.

The detained man is Md Idris (40), a resident of Ward No. 8 in the upazila.

On secret information, a team of Teknaf police led by SI Nakib Ullah raided the house of Idris in Habirpara area in the early hours of Sunday.

They recovered one kilogram of crystal meth (ice) from under a pillow of his room and arrested Idris from the scene, said Teknaf Police Station OC Hafizur Rahman.

The market price of the recovered drug is Tk 5, 0,20,0000. Idris was sent to Cox's Bazar court for legal step following a case.