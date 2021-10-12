Video
Tuesday, 12 October, 2021
DU centenary programme now on December 1

Published : Tuesday, 12 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
DU Correspondent

The grand inaugural programme of Dhaka University (DU) centenary and golden jubilee of independence will be held on December 1 instead of November 1 on the institution campus.
The revised date was fixed on Sunday at a meeting of central coordinating committee of DU centenary and golden jubilee of independence celebration at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban on the campus. Vice Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman presided over the meeting.
A press release from the university's Public Relations Office (PRO) said the previous date has been changed so that President Md Abdul Hamid, other guests and all the students get a favourable climate to attend the programme in person.


