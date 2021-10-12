Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 October, 2021, 1:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Teen takes over Swedish Embassy in Bangladesh for a day

Published : Tuesday, 12 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

Teen takes over Swedish Embassy in Bangladesh for a day

Teen takes over Swedish Embassy in Bangladesh for a day

Runa, a youth activist and community volunteer promoting girls' rights, took over the Swedish Embassy in Bangladesh for a day on Monday to advocate for girls' rights, equal opportunities and equal chances for girls. The takeover is a part of the global #GirlsTakeover, a signature activity of Plan International.
Every year, the international development organisation rolls on this activity all over the world, including Bangladesh, marking the International Day of Girls on 11 October under its Girls Get Equal campaign calling for increased investment in girls' power, activism and leadership.
This year, Plan International Bangladesh is going to mobilize about 70 takeovers leading roles in politics, governance, diplomacy, business etc all over the country throughout the month of October to promote equality, freedom, and representation for girls and young women.
Runa, the Ambassador of the day, who is also a sponsored child of Plan International Bangladesh, expressed her excitement, saying, "In my community, girls often don't realize that they also have the potential to take high positions, lead and make the change."
 As she takes over the position today, Runa said, "I feel the confidence in me that I can also develop myself as a leader and with my leadership I can influence girls like me for improved opportunity for girls, especially digital literacy."
Runa is also a member of a youth group where she works with adolescents and youth to promote education for children, and rights of girls and advocates against child marriage.
Following its feminist foreign policy to promote gender equality and all women's and girls' full enjoyment of human rights, the Swedish embassy took part in this Girls Takeover series, showing its commitment to promote gender equality and girls' rights movement.
 In accordance with Sweden's Feminist Foreign Policy that aims to promote gender equality and all women's and girls' full enjoyment of human rights, the Swedish Embassy took part in this Girls Takeover, showing its commitment to promote gender equality and girls' empowerment.
Sweden Ambassador to Bangladesh Alex Berg von Linde said on the International Day of the Girl Child they celebrate the power and potential of girls - in challenging stereotypes, breaking gender barriers and demanding change.
"But we also need to recognize the big obstacles that remain. Girls are often the first victims when human rights are violated - in real life and online. They suffer double discrimination, for their age and their gender. To cede the Ambassadors position for a day to a girl is one way of manifesting the need for girls' voices to be heard. Today - and every day."
This International Day of the Girl 2021, we are united around the theme of 'Girls Get Equal Freedom Online' -Misinformation and Disinformation girls and young women face in the digital world.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
1 drug peddler held with crystal meth
DU centenary programme now on December 1
Teen takes over Swedish Embassy in Bangladesh for a day
Experts worry as govt agencies ‘violate rules’
Shafiqul Islam speaks after inspecting the overall security arrangement
PM condoles death of former JU Pro-VC Afsar
World Mental Health Day today
A stakeholder meeting on the feasibility study


Latest News
Poor countries need 'comprehensive' debt relief: World Bank chief
Nagad offers 12% cashback in superstores payment
Taliban to meet EU officials on Tuesday
Helena Jahangir seeks bail from HC in DSA case
Press Club condemns using club's name in news on videoconferencing with Tareque Rahman
Bangladesh jersey for T20 World Cup revealed
China bans imports of some UK beef
Death toll in Turag trawler capsize reaches 7
JPC Chess: Shahzad Mahmud emerges champion, Rafiqul Islam runners-up
Nasum fails to join Shakib, Mushfiqur
Most Read News
Women Nobel laureate in Economics
Shafiqul Islam speaks after inspecting the overall security arrangement
Why criminals have the right to consult a lawyer
Govt destroys economy: BNP
Stocks rise as investors take fresh stakes
Rooppur nuke plant a matter of pride for country: PM
Impoverished people from different areas start coming to the capital
Unlocking teachers' innovations for education recovery
LPG price sees 22pc hike
Swiss entrepreneurs keen to invest in leather industry
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft