MoU on UN’s engagement at Bhasan char signed but...

At long last, Bangladesh and the United Nations signed a formal Memorandum of Understanding - ending a long wait for a much sought after UN engagement at Bhasan Char on the humanitarian front to support the Rohingya refugees. The signing of the MoU demonstrates the UN's support to the government's massive investment there to ensure better living for the Rohingyas. Moreover, it will be much easier for all humanitarian agencies to provide services following the signing of the MoU.



We, however, congratulate both signatories of the MoU for officially teaming up to support the refugees. Responding to the MoU, hundreds of Rohingyas brought out a procession to celebrate the event. What's important to note here is that our foreign ministry officials have clarified that Rohingyas are Myanmar nationals. Bhasan Char and Cox's Bazar camps are temporary arrangements. Bangladesh has been temporarily hosting them purely from a humanitarian standpoint.



In the long run, the refugees will have to return to their homeland, Myanmar, and all need to work constructively to that end. While UN support for the refugees has been ensured, it is equally important for UN member states and the international community to work on a permanent solution. That said - engage and compel Myanmar's military regime to take back its ousted citizens.



It is also encouraging to note that the new MoU covers protection, education, skills-training, livelihoods and health, which will make it easier for the displaced people to live a decent life on the island and better prepare them for a sustainable return to Myanmar in the future. We focus on the last speck of the MoU regarding voluntary, safe and dignified return of the refugees in Myanmar.



We do not expect this MoU to divert world attention from serving justice. Bangladesh continues to do the right thing for Rohingya refugees, at a staggering cost. UN's operational management will surely get a boost through the new MoU, but it is also time for Myanmar to honour and act according to the agreement signed with Bangladesh in 2018 on taking back its refugees.



Myanmar has not only been uncooperative with Bangladesh, but has ignored repeated calls from the international community to ensure safe and successful repatriation of the refugees. We need to go beyond words and rhetoric to have tangible actions to reach a desired outcome. Least to say, resolving this humanitarian crisis is a collective responsibility as its implication goes beyond borders.



Fifth year into the manmade humanitarian crisis - yet we are optimist as ever that it is definitely possible to put an end to it - but only when collective efforts are there.