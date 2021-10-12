Stop wasting clean water

Dear Sir

Water is an essential part of human life. Our body contains about 60-70 percent water. Pure water helps to meet the various needs of our body as well as prevent disease. That's why water is called life. But we are constantly wasting a lot of pure water.



Large quantities of ground water are being wasted in everything from homes to factories and agriculture. Although the amount of surface water is about 70 per cent but the amount of pure water is very limited. According to various recent surveys, the crisis of clean water is taking a terrible turn in the world. Groundwater levels have also dropped. Water scarcity has already occurred in different parts of the country including Dhaka city. Regular water supply is being disrupted. World Meteorological Organization (WMO), a specialized brunch of The United Nations, has recently estimated that by the year 2050, about 500 billion people in the world will suffer from water crisis.



In order to deal with this crisis, it is important to conserve water as well as to prevent wastage of clean water. In this regard, everyone should be conscious and encourage others as well.



Md Hasanur Islam

Student, Jagannath University