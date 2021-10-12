

Afghanistan: Dilemma of international politics?



Biden's announcement regarding withdrawal of troops was so blessing for the Taliban that they gained control over Afghanistan at lightning speed. Moreover, the Taliban's war strategy was so ingenious that the West could not imagine their rapid advance and consequently didn't get enough time to evacuate Afghanistan. So the Afghan campaign was a shameful defeat for the USA and the Westerners.



Exactly 2 decades ago, America and its allies launched an operation in Afghanistan to avenge the 9/11 attack. Through the War on Terror campaign, the Westerners quickly overthrew the Taliban regime that sheltered Al-Qaeda--allegedly responsible for 9/11 attack--in Afghanistan. Later, the Western forces spent a lot of money to restore peace and establish democracy in Afghanistan. They've even invested billions of dollars in Afghan forces to keep Afghanistan free of the Taliban. Despite all this, peace hasn't returned to Afghanistan, bloody violence hasn't terminated.



As the saying goes, no one learns from history. The USA also made a historic fault by ignoring history. I say this because the history of foreign powers in Afghanistan is shameful. Even before the USA, foreign powers have appeared in Afghanistan. The aggression of Alexander the Great, the Persian Empire, the Mongols, Britain, or the Soviet Union all failed to colonize Afghanistan. That's why Afghanistan is called the 'Graveyard of Empires'. Now the USA is buried in that cemetery.



However, if we put history aside and analyze the Afghan issue, we can see the miscalculation of the Western world on the Afghan question. One of those miscalculations was not understanding the Taliban's capabilities. The Americans knew that the Taliban would emerge soon after their departure. US intelligence report claimed the Taliban would take 18 months to occupy Afghanistan. But to everyone's surprise, they captured the whole of Afghanistan in just two weeks. So, underestimating the Taliban's capabilities was a huge strategic failure of the Westerners.



Furthermore, over-valuing the Afghan forces was another miscalculation of the Westerners. In addition, over the past 2 decades, America has spent trillions of dollars training Afghan forces with modern weapons. Despite this, Afghan armies failed to tackle the Taliban. For many years, the West aided huge sums of money to the Ashraf administration to maintain stability in Afghanistan. But the root of the Ashraf Ghani administration's corruption was so deep that they failed to utilize that aid. As a result, Taliban easily gained popularity among people.



Nonetheless, Biden didn't have any specific plan before proclaiming the withdrawal of troops. The IS bombings at Kabul Airport proved how messy Biden's plan was. As a result, 180 people, including 13 US troops, were assassinated.



Most importantly, imposing Western ideology on the Afghans was the biggest blunder ever. After the 9/11 incident, America and its allies pretend that the operation was crucial to establish liberal democracy and the rule of law in Afghanistan. Additionally, America has spent 3 trillion dollars and Britain has financed 37 billion dollars in the name of so-called country reconstruction and nation-building. Despite this, the Westerners have failed to alter Afghans' mentality. Clearly, they could not change the independent attitude of Afghans. The Taliban we see now is different from the Taliban before 9/11. They've run shadow governments in areas under their control. Taliban mobilized public support against the Afghan government's corruption and anarchy.



They also fabricated a circumstance of terror against the military and government forces. This strategy is closely relevant to Sun Tzu's war theory. Notwithstanding, Taliban now prefer to be part of regional and international politics rather than isolation.



They're now working for gaining global recognition. It seems that Russia, China and Pakistan are going to recognize Taliban government. As Afghanistan becomes more crucial in Central Asian geopolitics, the three countries want to take advantage of it. China's interests in Afghanistan are largely economic. It desires to grasp Afghanistan's precious raw materials. It often claims to expand the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) project by using Afghanistan as a route between South Asia and Central Asia. Moreover, China seeks assurances that Taliban won't advocate Uyghur separatists.



On the other hand, Pakistan has been endorsing the Taliban from the beginning. The recent meeting of the ISI chief with the Taliban indicates that. Also, Pakistan wishes to provide all kinds of assistance to the Taliban. Russia is following in the footsteps of Pakistan and China. They've already met with a Taliban delegation in Moscow.



But India, Turkey, Iran, the USA and the Western world aren't ready to acknowledge the Taliban right now. They expect to move forward considering the fulfilment of the Taliban's promises. Recently, Taliban and US officials discussed in Qatar, the first meeting after the US withdrawal.



Nonetheless, in the days ahead, Taliban will face many troubles also. We know there are many ethnic groups in Afghanistan. Taliban represent the majority Pashtun. Tajiks, Hazaras, Uzbeks also inhabit there. Besides, maintaining human rights and women's rights will be a great challenge for the Taliban. Moreover, it won't be easy for the Taliban to maintain the stability of the country's economy and security.



Biden realizes neither "nation-building" nor democracy is possible in Afghanistan. He also comprehends that prolonging the Afghan War means wasting more money, shedding bloodshed.



There's no guarantee that al-Qaeda or IS won't emerge in Afghanistan. Now the future of Afghanistan depends on how Taliban treat Afghans. At the same time, Taliban must understand that they can no longer impose their will on the Afghan people.

Ashiq Iqbal Jishad is pursuing

undergraduate education from the Department of International Relations, University of Dhaka















