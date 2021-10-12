

Tech giants: Is our future in a wicked grip?



Though the development made our lives easier and palatable, it also confined us in a breakneck 'surveillance capitalism.' The 'Cyber-Physical System', named Industry 4.0, brought about massive and striking alternations throughout the world that compelled us to become more speedy and dauntless in our deeds in this age.



In this respect, tech giants such as Google, Microsoft, Apple, Facebook and Twitter are the most persuasive and potent daily-drivers of people worldwide. No one could discern a technological advancement in which we would not be doughty to pass a day without operating Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube for a single moment. This is one of the ultimate successes of the tech and new media giants that they are now well competent to hook up their users providing them with miscellaneous alluring functions.



Interestingly, however, in the last few days, netizens have faced a grave social media current because of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp's temporary crash. For the very first time in Facebook's evolution, after launching this revolutionary social media site on 4th February 2004, on 5th October, it has gone down for server issue that lasted six hours. Mark Zuckerberg, the founder and CEO of Facebook, inserted that there was nothing explicit connected with hacking, but rather it was a 'self-inflicted problem'. This six hours outage brought about a considerable reversal in the summations of Zuckerberg's capital.



In consequence, he has lost not only a huge amount of capital estimated at approximately 6-7 billion US dollars but also retrograded from vigorous rank in the statistics of 'world's richest persons' as a multi-billionaire. This retro gradation exhibits how Zuckerberg came to be the 5th world richest person downgrading from the 4th.



The depiction, that helped us speculate how tech giants earn millions of dollars in every single second from the 'vicious capitalism', is undoubtedly fierce. We are in a grim clutch of the liberal economy and insecure phase of technology whither we are losing our capital as well as privacy. To this extent, the horrendous posture is solely worthy of getting criticism not only from left-wing but also from right-wing as well.



To the extent of communication accomplishment, Twitter competes with Facebook, wherever Telegram and IMO compete with WhatsApp. This competition bluntly appeared after the outage of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. On 5th October, Twitter has experienced that thousands of new users have abruptly signed in to this social media in hours.



The founder of messaging app 'Telegram', Pavel Durov said, 'Telegram has reportedly gained over 70 million new users during the Facebook outage for six hours.' Since 3.5 billion incessant users of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp had been cut off for six hours, Twitter, Telegram and other social media sites and apps have undergone a competitive pace of people's dependency on them.



However, we cannot outshine such development that had made our life not only easier and luscious but also brought us closer to each other that we could feel after the outbreak of outrageous COVID-19. It could be arduous to imagine COVID-19 life having no communication with our family, friends and loving relatives. Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter, Zoom and so on sturdily helped us share our feelings, propagate valuable information, conduct academic activities and save our significant time from going into vain.



In contrast, having no misgiving, the tech and new media giants are heading us towards the edge of a shocking grip. The difference between 'private life' and 'public life' has been curtailed tremendously. Going beyond the blissful upshot of new media giants, people must be concerned with the whammy and malediction that they brought forth last few years.



In every sphere of this technological trait, people saliently feel insecure. This was debunked after the US election in 2016 where Facebook had been abused for provoking people and driving their choices. The ferocious impacts of Facebook during that time gained a wide range of criticism from the US civil society and mass users from different parts of the World.



Talking about media surveillance, Chinese technologies must be put at the top of the list. A few days ago, some documents holding shocking tidings on surveillance were found by security agencies in Lithuania correlated with Chinese mobile phones. Because of intrusive and aggressive surveillance on common people, the Lithuanian government threateningly slurred the Chinese mobile companies.



Based on the findings, the Lithuanian government urged people to stop buying and using Chinese phones and incidental technologies. Many of the Chinese mobile phone companies such as Huawei and Xiaomi had been accused of using spyware many times though specialists seldom found out the evidence. Still, the insecurity of our private lives remains in a great peril.



Shoshana Zuboff, in her book, "The Age of Surveillance Capitalism", illustrated how we are undergoing a dire age of surveillance. Not only Facebook but also Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp and Telegram all have been accused of conducting surveillance on their users for implicit interest. Different authorities of different countries have also been arraigned for spying over mass people using pertinent new media and spyware equipment to remain in state power being subsistent for a longer time.



Now, the 'Age of Surveillance Capitalism' is well apparent that hints us becoming more cautious about privacy and private lives. Therefore, specialists insist on not being more public about personal life and feelings in new media. Nothing is absolute in this full-fledged age of technology and available information. Technology can alleviate our lassitude and inertia by bringing us closer to our loving persons, at the same time, it is heading us towards a wicked grip that would bring forth trauma and despondency in our life causing a long-lasting damage.

The writer is a Dhaka based freelance columnist and student, Department of International Relations, University of Dhaka.







Industry 4.0 has made world people more dependent on technology and internet. In every moment, it reminds us that we are now incompetent to outshine this phase. This robust phase of technology has penetrated people in a perilous grip, in which they are largely bounded by lucrative and time-saving services but they seldom utilize their rational stances for the sake of securing privacy.Though the development made our lives easier and palatable, it also confined us in a breakneck 'surveillance capitalism.' The 'Cyber-Physical System', named Industry 4.0, brought about massive and striking alternations throughout the world that compelled us to become more speedy and dauntless in our deeds in this age.In this respect, tech giants such as Google, Microsoft, Apple, Facebook and Twitter are the most persuasive and potent daily-drivers of people worldwide. No one could discern a technological advancement in which we would not be doughty to pass a day without operating Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube for a single moment. This is one of the ultimate successes of the tech and new media giants that they are now well competent to hook up their users providing them with miscellaneous alluring functions.Interestingly, however, in the last few days, netizens have faced a grave social media current because of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp's temporary crash. For the very first time in Facebook's evolution, after launching this revolutionary social media site on 4th February 2004, on 5th October, it has gone down for server issue that lasted six hours. Mark Zuckerberg, the founder and CEO of Facebook, inserted that there was nothing explicit connected with hacking, but rather it was a 'self-inflicted problem'. This six hours outage brought about a considerable reversal in the summations of Zuckerberg's capital.In consequence, he has lost not only a huge amount of capital estimated at approximately 6-7 billion US dollars but also retrograded from vigorous rank in the statistics of 'world's richest persons' as a multi-billionaire. This retro gradation exhibits how Zuckerberg came to be the 5th world richest person downgrading from the 4th.The depiction, that helped us speculate how tech giants earn millions of dollars in every single second from the 'vicious capitalism', is undoubtedly fierce. We are in a grim clutch of the liberal economy and insecure phase of technology whither we are losing our capital as well as privacy. To this extent, the horrendous posture is solely worthy of getting criticism not only from left-wing but also from right-wing as well.To the extent of communication accomplishment, Twitter competes with Facebook, wherever Telegram and IMO compete with WhatsApp. This competition bluntly appeared after the outage of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. On 5th October, Twitter has experienced that thousands of new users have abruptly signed in to this social media in hours.The founder of messaging app 'Telegram', Pavel Durov said, 'Telegram has reportedly gained over 70 million new users during the Facebook outage for six hours.' Since 3.5 billion incessant users of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp had been cut off for six hours, Twitter, Telegram and other social media sites and apps have undergone a competitive pace of people's dependency on them.However, we cannot outshine such development that had made our life not only easier and luscious but also brought us closer to each other that we could feel after the outbreak of outrageous COVID-19. It could be arduous to imagine COVID-19 life having no communication with our family, friends and loving relatives. Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter, Zoom and so on sturdily helped us share our feelings, propagate valuable information, conduct academic activities and save our significant time from going into vain.In contrast, having no misgiving, the tech and new media giants are heading us towards the edge of a shocking grip. The difference between 'private life' and 'public life' has been curtailed tremendously. Going beyond the blissful upshot of new media giants, people must be concerned with the whammy and malediction that they brought forth last few years.In every sphere of this technological trait, people saliently feel insecure. This was debunked after the US election in 2016 where Facebook had been abused for provoking people and driving their choices. The ferocious impacts of Facebook during that time gained a wide range of criticism from the US civil society and mass users from different parts of the World.Talking about media surveillance, Chinese technologies must be put at the top of the list. A few days ago, some documents holding shocking tidings on surveillance were found by security agencies in Lithuania correlated with Chinese mobile phones. Because of intrusive and aggressive surveillance on common people, the Lithuanian government threateningly slurred the Chinese mobile companies.Based on the findings, the Lithuanian government urged people to stop buying and using Chinese phones and incidental technologies. Many of the Chinese mobile phone companies such as Huawei and Xiaomi had been accused of using spyware many times though specialists seldom found out the evidence. Still, the insecurity of our private lives remains in a great peril.Shoshana Zuboff, in her book, "The Age of Surveillance Capitalism", illustrated how we are undergoing a dire age of surveillance. Not only Facebook but also Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp and Telegram all have been accused of conducting surveillance on their users for implicit interest. Different authorities of different countries have also been arraigned for spying over mass people using pertinent new media and spyware equipment to remain in state power being subsistent for a longer time.Now, the 'Age of Surveillance Capitalism' is well apparent that hints us becoming more cautious about privacy and private lives. Therefore, specialists insist on not being more public about personal life and feelings in new media. Nothing is absolute in this full-fledged age of technology and available information. Technology can alleviate our lassitude and inertia by bringing us closer to our loving persons, at the same time, it is heading us towards a wicked grip that would bring forth trauma and despondency in our life causing a long-lasting damage.The writer is a Dhaka based freelance columnist and student, Department of International Relations, University of Dhaka.