Two killed in road mishaps in 2 dists

Two people including an ethnic man have been killed in separate road accidents in two districts- Mymensingh and Naogaon, in two days.

MYMENSINGH: An elderly man was killed in a road accident in Muktagacha Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Yasin, 75, a resident of Mujati Raj area.

Police and local sources said a truck hit Yasin in Tranakpatti intersection area in the upazila sadar at around 10:45am while he was crossing the road, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers seized the truck, but its driver managed to flee the scene.

A case was filed with Muktagacha Police Station (PS) in this connection.

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: An ethnic man was killed in a road accident in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Poresh Pahan, 22, son of Bimal Hasdar, a resident of MKaishar Mollapara Village under Sadar Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a paddy-laden trolley fell in a roadside ditch after losing its control over the steering in Chairman Mor area in the afternoon, which left its driver Poresh seriously injured.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to Dhamoirhat Upazila Health Complex.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.