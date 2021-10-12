Two men found dead in two districts

Two men have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Naogaon and Thakurgaon, in two days.

ATRAI, NAOGAON: Police recovered the body of a man from a mango orchard in Atrai Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Ashab Ali, 45, son of late Abed Ali Mandol, a resident of Madhya Boalia Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Atrai Police Station (PS) Abul Kalam Azad said Ashab Ali went out of the house at around 4pm on Saturday, but did not return.

Later, locals spotted his body at a mango orchard nearby the house in the area at around 6am on Sunday and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore injury mark on its head.

However, police are investigating the matter, the OC added.

THAKURGAON: Police recovered the body of a young man from a paddy field in Ranisankail Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Alef Rahman, 21, son of Shahidul, a resident of Ranisankail Municipality.

The deceased's father Shahidul said his son had been missing from Thursday evening.

Later, few workers spotted his body while cutting paddy in a field and informed the family members, he added.

Shahidul alleged that his son might have been murdered, and asked police to find out the culprits of the murder.

However, police recovered the body and sent it to Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Ranisankail PS OC Jahid Iqbal confirmed the incident, adding that details of the death would be known after investigation.









