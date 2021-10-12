Video
Tuesday, 12 October, 2021, 1:31 AM
Home Countryside

Banglabandha Land Port to remain closed for 6 days

Published : Tuesday, 12 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondent

TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH, Oct 11: Banglabandha Land Port, the country's only quadrilateral land port (Bangladesh, India, Nepal and Bhutan), has been declared closed for six consecutive days, on the occasion of Durga Puja from Monday.
Immigration OC Nazrul Islam said that even if the import-export activities are stopped at the port on the occasion of Durga Puja, the arrival and departure of passengers with valid passports will remain normal.
Revenue officials Shahidul Islam and Abdur Razzak said all services related to the port would continue, except import-export and trade           activities.
Abdul Latif Tarin, president of the Banglabandha Land Port Import-Export Group, and Jahangir Alam, general secretary of the C&F Association, confirmed the matter on Sunday.
The Fulbari Export and Import Welfare Association of India and the Banglabandha Land Port Import-Export Group have decided to suspend import-export and commercial activities for six days from October 11 to October 16 (including public holidays) on the occasion of Durga Puja. Trade between the two countries will resume as usual from Sunday, October 17.


