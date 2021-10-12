Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 October, 2021, 1:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Thrust on collective efforts to promote nutritional status

Published : Tuesday, 12 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondent

A bi-monthly meeting of Gaibandha District Nutrition Coordination Committee was held in the DC office conference room in the town on Sunday noon. photo: observer

A bi-monthly meeting of Gaibandha District Nutrition Coordination Committee was held in the DC office conference room in the town on Sunday noon. photo: observer

GAIBANDHA, Oct 11: Speakers at a function here on Sunday underscored the need for collective efforts of all quarters to promote the nutritional status to the people to build a healthy nation.
"It is quite impossible to a single department or organization to promote the nutritional status to the people. To end this, integrated efforts of all government and non-government organizations are very crucial", they said.
They made the comments while addressing a bi-monthly meeting of District Nutrition Coordination Committee held in the conference room of the deputy commissioner (DC) here on Sunday noon.
DNCC administration arranged the meeting in cooperation with Sustain Opportunity Nutrition Governance (SONGO) project being implemented by RDRS Bangladesh and Netherlands based International Development Organization (ICCO) with the financial support of European Union.
'DC who is also the chairperson of the committee ex-officio presided over the meeting and made an opening speech at the function.
Member Secretary of the committee Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr. AM Akhteruzzaman also made a welcome speech.
The meeting was also addressed, among others, by Chairman of Zila Parishad Ataur Rahman Sarkar Aata, Additional Police Superintendent Abu Khayer, Sadar UNO Md. RafiulAlam, District Livestock Officer Dr. Md. Masudur Rahman, District Fisheries Officer Faisal Azam, Additional Deputy Director (ADD)-Crop  of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) Md. Kamruzzaman, and District Information Officer Muhammad Mahfuzar Rahman.
Earlier, a PowerPoint presentation on the nutrition status in Gaibandha District was also screened at the        function.
ADD of the DAE Md. Kamruzzaman, in his speech, said as the people's access to food has also improved, emphasis has been given to ensuring the consumption of nutritious and quality food, they added.
The DAE has been popularising the farming of vitamin-enriched rice- BRRI Dhan-48, 62, 74, at the farmers level of the district to get nutrition from the rice.
Zinc-enriched rice is being produced at the farmers level of the district to meet the demand of nutrition, he added.
District Education Officer Enayet Hossain said necessary measures have already been taken to feed folic acid tablets to the girl students of the high schools to meet the deficiency of iron.
DC Abdul Matin, in his concluding speech, urged all to conduct awareness activity among the common people, specially the char ones, about the     nutrition.
In this context, DC Matin underscored the need for improving the nutrition status of all citizens including children and adolescents, and pregnant and lactating mothers.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two killed in road mishaps in 2 dists
Mentally-disabled people formed a human chain on the Central Shaheed Minar
Two men found dead in two districts
Banglabandha Land Port to remain closed for 6 days
Thrust on collective efforts to promote nutritional status
Miscreants snatch easy-bike, money killing vegetable trader
3 unnatural deaths in three districts
181 detained on different charges in 6 dists


Latest News
Poor countries need 'comprehensive' debt relief: World Bank chief
Nagad offers 12% cashback in superstores payment
Taliban to meet EU officials on Tuesday
Helena Jahangir seeks bail from HC in DSA case
Press Club condemns using club's name in news on videoconferencing with Tareque Rahman
Bangladesh jersey for T20 World Cup revealed
China bans imports of some UK beef
Death toll in Turag trawler capsize reaches 7
JPC Chess: Shahzad Mahmud emerges champion, Rafiqul Islam runners-up
Nasum fails to join Shakib, Mushfiqur
Most Read News
Women Nobel laureate in Economics
Shafiqul Islam speaks after inspecting the overall security arrangement
Why criminals have the right to consult a lawyer
Govt destroys economy: BNP
Stocks rise as investors take fresh stakes
Rooppur nuke plant a matter of pride for country: PM
Impoverished people from different areas start coming to the capital
Unlocking teachers' innovations for education recovery
LPG price sees 22pc hike
Swiss entrepreneurs keen to invest in leather industry
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft