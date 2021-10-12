Thrust on collective efforts to promote nutritional status



A bi-monthly meeting of Gaibandha District Nutrition Coordination Committee was held in the DC office conference room in the town on Sunday noon. photo: observer

"It is quite impossible to a single department or organization to promote the nutritional status to the people. To end this, integrated efforts of all government and non-government organizations are very crucial", they said.

They made the comments while addressing a bi-monthly meeting of District Nutrition Coordination Committee held in the conference room of the deputy commissioner (DC) here on Sunday noon.

DNCC administration arranged the meeting in cooperation with Sustain Opportunity Nutrition Governance (SONGO) project being implemented by RDRS Bangladesh and Netherlands based International Development Organization (ICCO) with the financial support of European Union.

'DC who is also the chairperson of the committee ex-officio presided over the meeting and made an opening speech at the function.

Member Secretary of the committee Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr. AM Akhteruzzaman also made a welcome speech.

The meeting was also addressed, among others, by Chairman of Zila Parishad Ataur Rahman Sarkar Aata, Additional Police Superintendent Abu Khayer, Sadar UNO Md. RafiulAlam, District Livestock Officer Dr. Md. Masudur Rahman, District Fisheries Officer Faisal Azam, Additional Deputy Director (ADD)-Crop of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) Md. Kamruzzaman, and District Information Officer Muhammad Mahfuzar Rahman.

Earlier, a PowerPoint presentation on the nutrition status in Gaibandha District was also screened at the function.

ADD of the DAE Md. Kamruzzaman, in his speech, said as the people's access to food has also improved, emphasis has been given to ensuring the consumption of nutritious and quality food, they added.

The DAE has been popularising the farming of vitamin-enriched rice- BRRI Dhan-48, 62, 74, at the farmers level of the district to get nutrition from the rice.

Zinc-enriched rice is being produced at the farmers level of the district to meet the demand of nutrition, he added.

District Education Officer Enayet Hossain said necessary measures have already been taken to feed folic acid tablets to the girl students of the high schools to meet the deficiency of iron.

DC Abdul Matin, in his concluding speech, urged all to conduct awareness activity among the common people, specially the char ones, about the nutrition.

In this context, DC Matin underscored the need for improving the nutrition status of all citizens including children and adolescents, and pregnant and lactating mothers.



