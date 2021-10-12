Video
Home Countryside

Miscreants snatch easy-bike, money killing vegetable trader

Published : Tuesday, 12 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondent

MANIKGANJ, Oct 11: Miscreants killed a vegetable trader and snatched away an easy-bike and cash money in Sadar Upazila of the district early Monday.
The deceased was identified as Rabin Mia, 22, son of Mujibur Rahman, a resident of Kolasi Village under Bhararia Union in the upazila.
It was learnt that Rabin was going to Manikganj vegetable wholesale market at around 3am riding by an easy-bike. When the easy-bike reached in Terdona area, a group of eight to ten unidentified people intercepted their way.
The miscreants took the vegetable trader and the easy-bike driver Hiron to different directions. Hiron fell unconscious after he was hit on the head.
Regaining conscience, the easy-bike driver spotted the stripped body of Rabin, tied up his hands and legs, at a field in the area.  
The miscreants also took away his easy-bike and cash Tk 2,500 from his possession while Tk 10,000 to 12,000 from the trader.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Manikganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Confirming the incident, Officer-in-Charge of Manikganj Sadar Police Station Akbar Ali Khan said police are sincerely investigating the matter.


