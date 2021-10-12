Video
Home Countryside

3 unnatural deaths in three districts

Published : Tuesday, 12 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondents

Three people including a minor boy died in separate unnatural incidents in three districts- Kushtia, Netrakona and Barishal, in two days.
DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: A man died after falling from the rooftop of a building in Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.
Deceased Moniruzzaman Suruz, 35, son of Gias Uddin, was a resident of Mahishkundi Village under Pragpur Union.
Police and local sources said Moniruzzaman had an extramarital affair with Sima, wife of Sumon Ali of the upazila.
However, Moniruzzaman entered the house of Sumon Ali in Daulatpur Girls' College Mor area at around 10:30am to meet Sima in absence of Sumon.
Out of suspicion, Sumon Ali returned and caught Moniruzzaman.
At that time, Moniruzzaman jumped from the rooftop of the building while trying to flee, but received severe injuries.
He was taken to Kushtia General Hospital. Later, Moniruzzaman died there in the afternoon while undergoing treatment.
Sub-Inspector of Daulatpur Police Station (PS) Arun confirmed the incident.
NETRAKONA: A minor boy died after falling from a tree in Atpara Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Md Mokarram Mia, 9, son of Md Bulbul Mia, a resident of Baniajan Purbapara Village in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Mokarram fell from a mango tree nearby the house at around 4pm, which left him critically injured.
He was rushed to Atpara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.
An unnatural death case was filed with Atpara PS in this connection.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Atpara PS Jafar Iqbal confirmed the incident.
BARISHAL: A day-labourer died as a branch of tree fell on him in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Friday noon.
The deceased was identified as Ilias Fakir, 30, son of Khorshed Ali Fakir, a resident of Bakal Village in the upazila.
Agailjhara PS OC (Investigation) Mazharul Islam said Ilias along with other labourers was cutting the branches of a tree owned by Salman Fakir in Kodaldhoa Village at noon.
At one stage, a branch of the tree fell on him accidentally, which left him critically injured.
He was taken to Agailjhara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) following the deterioration of his condition.
Later, Ilias died on the way to the SBMCH, the OC added.


