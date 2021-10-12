181 detained on different charges in 6 dists

A total of 181 people including a woman and 10 Rohingya men have been detained on different charges in separate drives in six districts- Joypurhat, Rajshahi, Cox's Bazar, Munshiganj, Rangamati and Faridpur, recently.

JOYPURHAT: A total of 118 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in five upazilas of the district in three days.

Police, in separate drives, arrested 66 people on different charges in the district in the last 24 hours till 10am on Monday.

Of the arrestees, 31 had arrest warrant and two were fugitive criminals.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of drugs during the drives.

Superintend of Joypurhat Police Masum Ahmed Bhuiyan confirmed the matter, adding that such drives will continue in the district to maintain law and order.

Earlier, a total of 52 people in the district were arrested on different charges in separate drives from Saturday morning till Sunday morning.

Of the arrestees, 31 had arrest warrant and the rest were detained on different charges.

After filing separate cases against them with respective police stations (PSs), the arrested were sent to jail following court orders.

Joypurhat SP Masum Ahmed Bhuiyan confirmed the matter.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 47 people including a woman have been arrested on different charges in the district in three days.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Saturday night till Sunday morning, arrested 18 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information through a press release on Sunday morning.

Among the arrestees, 12 had arrest warrant, five drug addicts and the rest were detained on different charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possessions during the drives.

Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

Meanwhile, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested three members of an imo hacking gang from Chandrima PS area in the city early Sunday.

The arrested persons are Shakib Biswas, 19, son of late Samad Biswas, a resident of Bilmaria area, and Mehedi Ali, 21, son of Jafar Ali of Mominpur area in Lalpur Upazila of Natore; and Al Amin, 20, son of Alam Hossain of Harirampur area in Rajshahi.

RAB-5 sources said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Chandrima area at around 3:30am, and arrested them.

The arrested confessed their involvement in fraud business in the area during primary interrogation.

After filing of a case under the Digital Security Act with Chandrima PS, the arrested were handed over to police.

On the other hand, police arrested a woman from Bagmara Upazila in the district on Saturday for killing her husband.

The arrested woman is Champa Bibi, 32, wife of late Md Hossain Ali, 35, a resident of Koyalipara Village under Naradash Union in the upazila. She is the daughter of Md Kashem Ali of Chaisara Village under Gobindapara Union.

Police and local sources said Hossain Ali, son of late Salim Uddin, got married with Champa Bibi about 18 years back. Champa Bibi was involved in multiple extramarital affairs since the marriage.

The couple often locked into altercations over the matter.

However, Hossain Ali was found dead at home on June 29 last.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

After getting the autopsy report, police came to know that Hossain Ali was strangled.

His wife Champa Bibi went into hiding soon after the incident.

The deceased's brother Hasan Ali lodged a murder case with Bagmara PS on September 7 in this connection.

Following this, police arrested Champa Bibi from Shafipur area in Dhaka at around 8am on Saturday.

However, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order.

Acting Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bagmara PS Mostaq Ahmed confirmed the matter.

Earlier, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives from Thursday night till Friday morning, arrested 25 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information through a press release on Friday morning.

Among the arrestees, 12 had arrest warrant, nine were held with drugs and the rest were detained on different charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possessions during the drives.

Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: A total of 10 Rohingya people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in Ukhiya Upazila of the district in three days.

Five Rohingya people were arrested on Sunday with arms and drugs during a joint operation by the Armed Police Battalion (APBn) and police in Ukhiya Upazila of the district.

The arrested persons are: listed criminal Nur Kalam, warranted Fayez and Md Abul Kalam, and Osman and Akter Hossain.

14-APBN Captain Md Naimul Haque said APBN and police conducted a joint drive in Ukhiya Rohingya Camp at around 3:30pm. During the drive, five Rohingyas were arrested and a locally made shooter-gun, one round of ammunition and 122 yaba tablets were seized from them.

According to APBn sources, the arrestees were involved in various crimes including intimidation, extortion and kidnapping of ordinary Rohingyas in the camp area.

On the other hand, APBn members arrested five alleged Rohingya men from Ukhiya Upazila in the district on Friday night on charge of committing various crimes in the name of Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA).

The arrested men are: Md Khaled Hossain, 33, Master Syed Amin, 38, Md Shaker, 35, Md Kalim, 18 and Md Ilyas, 22. They are the residents of different Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar.

The APBn members, during a drive, nabbed them at night for their involvement in crimes like extortion, kidnapping, attack on policemen.

The arrested five were, later, handed over to Ukhiya PS for further procedure.

SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: Police, in separate drives, arrested two warranted criminals in Sreenagar Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The arrested persons are Hazrat Ali, 45, son of Nazumuddin of Sadrampur Village under Baroikhali Union, and Shah Alam Sheikh, son of Siraj Sheikh of Shologhar Union in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted two separate drives in the upazila at night and arrested the duo.

However, the arrested was produced before the court on Saturday noon.

Sreenagar PS OC Hedayetul Islam Bhuiyan confirmed the matter.

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: A fugitive accused in a boy abduction case filed with Kaptai PS in Rangamati has been arrested from Satkania in Chattogram early Friday.

The arrested person is Musa, 23.

Police sources said on September 29, a 16-year-old boy was abducted from Jetighat area in Kaptai Upazila of the district, and taken to Satkania in Chattogram.

On October 2, the abducted boy's father filed a case with Kaptai PS.

Kaptai police, in a drive, arrested Musa from Satkania Municipality at around 3am and rescued the abducted boy.

Kaptai PS OC Nasir Uddin said the child was handed over to his family and the accused was produced before the Rangamati court.

BHANGA, FARIDPUR: Police have arrested three members of bKash fraudsters from Bhanga Upazila in the district on Wednesday night.

The arrested persons are Munna Hawladar, 18, Ujjal Sheikh, 18, and Saddam Hawladar, 25.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Bhanga PS Abul Kalam Azad said a team of the law enforcers arrested the three accused after conducting a drive in Pukurpar Village of the upazila at night.

A large quantity of SIM cards and other equipment used for illegal activities were seized from their possessions during the drive.

A case under the Digital Security Act has been filed with Bhanga PS in this connection.









