Child tortured for stealing money in Joypurhat

JOYPURHAT, Oct 11: A nine-year-old student was tortured being tied to a tree on the charge of stealing money in Khetlal Upazila, of the district.

Two women were arrested for their alleged involvement in the incident.

The accused are Beli Begum and Rahima Khatun. Beli is the wife of Abu Bakar Siddique of Dhantala Bazar area while Rahima is the wife of Sarafat Hossain of the same area.

The incident took place in Dhantala Bazar area on Saturday afternoon. When a local resident video-recorded the incident and put it on social media. Later, the video went viral.

Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Khetlal Police Station (PS) Nirendranath Mandal said Beli was selling tea at Dhantala Market in the afternoon. At that time, the child was standing in front of her shop. Suddenly, those two accused women tortured the child by tying her to a tree near the market, alleging that she had lost Tk 200 from the cash box and the girl child is responsible. At one stage, locals came forward and saved the child.

The OC further said the victim denied the stealing money and started crying when she was asked about what happened. Her father is extremely poor and partially mentally-handicapped while her mother has gone elsewhere. Since then she has been with her grandparents.

The child's grandfather Alam Fakir has filed a case with Khetlal PS in this connection, the OC added.







