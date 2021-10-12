6 people electrocuted in three districts

Six people including an elderly couple were electrocuted in separate incidents in three districts- Bogura, Pirojpur and Patuakhali, in two days.

BOGURA: Three indigenous people were electrocuted near a puja mandap in Sherpur Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The incident took place in Chorkota Village at around 10am.

The deceased were identified as Khitish Mahato, 40, son of Birzu Bhuiyan, Budu Mahato, 50, son of Chan Mahato, and Polash Mahato, 35, son of Bimal Mahato. All of them were residents of the village.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sherpur Police Station (PS) Shahidul Islam said Budu came in contact with a live electric wire connected with the puja mandap's decorating light near his house.

Polash and Khitish were also electrocuted as they tried to save Budu at that time. Polash and Budu died on the spot while Khitish on the way to a local health centre, the OC added.

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: A brick kiln worker was electrocuted in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Md Mahim Farazi, 28, son of A Halim Farazi, a resident of Uttar Shiyalkathi Gucchagram Village under Bhitabaria Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Mahim worked in a brick kiln owned by one Jashim in Shiyalkathi area. As an engine-run machinery used in the brick kiln were troubling, Mahim took it to one Al Amin's workshop at Liakat Market adjacent to Shiyalkathi Union Parishad Complex in the evening.

However, Mahim came in contact with live electricity there, which left him critically injured.

Injured Mahim was rushed to Bhandaria Upazila Health Complex at night, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body. Sub-Inspector of Bhandaria PS Md Humayun Kabir confirmed the incident.

DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: An elderly man and his wife were electrocuted in Dashmina Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Sunil Kabiraj, 70, son of late Sukhranjan Kabiraj, a resident of Guli Auliapur Village under Ranagopaldi Union in the upazila, and his wife Pushpa Rani, 65.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Pushpa Rani came in contact with a live electric wire at around 8:30am while working at the Puja room in the house, which left her critically injured.

He husband Sunil Kabiraj also received injuries as he tried to save Pushpa Rani at that time.

Later, locals rushed them to Dashmina Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty physician Dr Tanvir Mahmud declared the couple dead.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and handed those over to the deceased's family members without autopsies.

Dashmina PS OC Md Mehedi Hasan confirmed the incident.

Dashmina Upazila Nirbahi Officer visited the scene and handed over Tk 40,000 to the deceased's family members in this connection.









