Tuesday, 12 October, 2021, 1:30 AM
Home Countryside

Lightning kills three fishermen in Shariatpur

Published : Tuesday, 12 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondent

SHARIATPUR, Oct 11: Three fishermen have been killed and another was injured by lightning strike in Bhedarganj Upazila of the district at dawn on Sunday.
The deceased were identified as Mahiuddin, 25, son of Kashem Pathan of Tuku Bepari Kandi Village, and Al-Amin, 36, son of Haqim Dewan of Dewan Kandi area under Tarabunia Union in the upazila; and Noyon Ahmed, 30, of Haim Char area in Chandpur District.
Local sources said four fishermen went to the Padma River in Uttar Tarabunia area in the upazila at around 4am for catching fishes.
At one stage, thunderbolt struck them, leaving all four critically injured.
The injured were rushed to Bhedarganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the trio dead.
Injured Sagar Pradhania, 25, son of Ali Ahmed Pradhania of Dewan Kandi Village, was shifted to a hospital in Dhaka for better treatment.


