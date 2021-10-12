Video
Germany's largest mosque to broadcast call to prayer

Published : Tuesday, 12 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

BERLIN, Oct 11: Germany's largest mosque will be permitted to broadcast the call to prayer over loudspeakers on Friday afternoons, after an agreement between the city of Cologne and the Muslim community to ease restrictions, the city said on Monday.
All 35 mosques in Cologne will now be permitted to broadcast the call to prayer for up to five minutes on Fridays between noon and 3 pm, under a two-year initiative. That includes the Cologne Central Mosque, which was opened in 2018 after becoming a flashpoint for anti-Muslim sentiment from far right parties, particularly following an influx of asylum seekers in 2015-2016.
"Permitting the muezzin call is for me a sign of respect," Cologne Mayor Henriette Reker wrote on Twitter.    -REUTERS



