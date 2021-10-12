Video
'No Jab, No Job': NZ vaccine rule for frontline workers

Published : Tuesday, 12 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

WELLINGTON, Oct 11: New Zealand announced Monday a sweeping "no jab, no job" policy for most healthcare workers and teachers to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Doctors, nurses and other frontline health workers must be double-jabbed by December 1 while everyone working in the education sector who has contact with students must have their two doses by January 1.
The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners backed mandatory vaccinations with president Samantha Murton describing it as a "bold, but necessary call" to make. Secondary schools will also be required to keep a register to show the vaccination status of students.
The order includes home-based educators and parents volunteering at schools, but no decision has been made on whether vaccination will be mandatory in the tertiary education sector.    -AFP


