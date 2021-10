Sri Lanka president admits 'not delivering' as prices soar

COLOMBO, Oct 11: Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa admitted his government is "not delivering" as shortages persist of food, medicines and other essential items because of a dire foreign exchange squeeze.

"The people may have a sense of displeasure towards me and the government for not delivering as they expected," Rajapaksa's office quoted him as saying on Sunday. "I accept that. Not only me, but all ministers and Members of Parliament should accept it," he told troops in a speech marking the 72nd anniversary of the military's founding.

A shortage of foreign currency has hindered the ability of the island nation of 21 million people to import goods, prompting the government to declare a state of emergency and impose rationing. On Friday, the government removed price restrictions on essential foods in a desperate bid to end hoarding of staples such as rice, sugar, lentils and milk powder. -AFP