Smoke billows from a huge fire in one of the tanks at the Zahrani oil facility in southern Lebanon on October 11, 2021, sparking alarm as the country grapples with dire hydrocarbon shortages. The fire broke out in a tank containing petrol belonging to the Lebanese army at the Zahrani facilities some 50 kilometres south of Beirut. Photo : Reuters