EU fades in Western Balkans, Russia, China fill voids

Before the EU-Western Balkans summit last week, Slovenia, which currently chairs the EU presidency, urged the bloc to admit Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Albania, by 2030.

The 27-member bloc rejected on Wednesday Ljubljana's proposal for the six countries, all at different stages of the membership process, over migration concerns, but stressed the importance for the region ultimately joining the bloc.

"The Western Balkans are part of the same Europe as the European Union. The EU is not complete without them," EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in Brdo, Slovenia, at the meeting.

But the fact that the countries will not be joining the EU anytime soon gives Russia and China the green light to step further into the region, analysts said, a concern that EU leaders also voiced at the summit.

Latvian Prime Minister Arturs Krisjanis Karins cautioned at the meeting: "Either Europe extends the hand and pulls these [Western Balkan] countries toward us, or someone else will extend a hand and pull these countries in a different direction."

Austria's Sebastian Kurz, the embattled, right-wing leader who recently resigned over a corruption scandal, said last week: "If the European Union does not offer this region a real perspective, we have to be aware that other superpowers will play a bigger role there."

Political scientist Jasmin Mujanovic said Moscow and Beijing are already involved in the region, alleging the EU "lost the plot" in the Western Balkans a while ago.

"What's really alarming is that there is still no Plan B. The situation is already deteriorating, we're already having to deal with new kinds of security, instability threats and still, the EU is not articulating any kind of post-enlargement vision for the region," Mujanovic said.

In 2016, a coup plot engineered by 14 people - including two Russian military intelligence officers - failed to install a pro-Russia, anti-NATO leadership in Montenegro. Moscow dismissed the allegations as "absurd".

Evidence has also shown that Russia has been undermining Bosnia's stability in an attempt to keep the country out of NATO. "Russia is very involved in Bosnia. It's explicitly said it opposes Bosnia's membership in NATO, that it considers it a threat to Russia's security interests, which is of course preposterous.

But it tells you the extent to which Russia has now elevated this region in its foreign policy thinking," Mujanovic said.

In recent years, Western Balkan countries have witnessed more historical revisionism with the denial of the Srebrenica genocide, while concerns have grown over Serbia's calls for a new "Serb World". In 2015, Russia vetoed a UN genocide resolution that would have condemned the 1995 massacre in Srebrenica as a "crime of genocide", something international courts have already ruled.

Bosnia's Serb member of the tripartite presidency, Milorad Dodik, a genocide denier, has amplified calls for the Serb-run entity Republika Srpska to secede. In 2018, a Bosnian investigative news website reported that Russian-trained mercenaries were helping to establish a paramilitary unit to back Serb separatists. The report was confirmed by Bosnia's minister of security. -AL JAZEERA









