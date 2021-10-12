Video
World reaches 'moment of truth'

UN Biodiversity chief urges action as key summit opens

Published : Tuesday, 12 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

PÉKIN, Oct 11: A key UN summit tasked with protecting biodiversity opened in China and online Monday, as countries meet to protect ecosystems and prevent mass extinction weeks before the COP26 climate conference.
Beijing, the world's biggest polluter, has sought to position itself in recent years as a world leader on environmental issues after Washington's withdrawal from international commitments under the Trump administration.
The online summit -- setting the stage for a face-to-face meeting in April -- will see parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) discuss new targets for protecting ecosystems by 2030.
Up for debate are the "30 by 30" plan to give 30 percent of land and oceans protected status by 2030 -- a measure supported by a broad coalition of nations, as well as a goal to halve the use of chemicals in agriculture and stop creating plastic waste.
"While there have been some success and progress, there have not been the breakthroughs needed to halt the ongoing loss of plant and animal diversity on earth," CBD executive secretary Elizabeth Maruma Mrema warned at the opening session in the southwest city of Kunming.
"We must take actions this decade to halt and reverse biodiversity loss and put biodiversity on a path to recovery by 2030 the latest."
China has not yet committed to the "30 by 30" plan, despite implementing an "ecological protection red line" system that already puts 25 percent of its territory out of the reach of developers.
This year's COP15 gathering was originally set for 2020 and postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Around one million animal and plant species are threatened with extinction amid human encroachment on habitats, over-exploitation, pollution, the spread of invasive species, and climate change.    -AFP


