Bangladesh needs three points to play final



Bangladesh national football team busy in practice on Monday in Male, Maldives. photo: BFF

The much exciting match between Bangladesh and Nepal is scheduled for Wednesday, 13th October at Male National Stadium in the island state situated at the Indian Ocean.

The event which is known as the 'football world cup of South Asian region' is being played in a round-robin system for the first time in history. For such a format, the equation to play the final is quite different from that of the past events.

At current status, Bangladesh boys are in dying need of full three points from their next match to qualify for the final.

Apart from the Lankans, all the other four contenders including Bangladesh, India, Nepal and the Maldives have equal chances to play the final now.

The Lankans were eliminated losing three of the four matches and a draw

Among the existing challengers, the host boys are leading the point table with six points and two goals while Nepalese are right behind them also with six points and one goal difference.

India, on the other hand, is in third place with five points while Bangladesh is in fourth place with four points.

So, the equation for both Bangladesh and India is to win the next match if either of them wants to play the final.

A win in the last match is the final answer as not even a draw will be able to send them to the final. The same answer applies to India as well. Let's see which two get tickets to the final in the end. Bangladesh national football team shall need full three points from its last group match against Nepal in the SAFF Championship in Male, Maldives.The much exciting match between Bangladesh and Nepal is scheduled for Wednesday, 13th October at Male National Stadium in the island state situated at the Indian Ocean.The event which is known as the 'football world cup of South Asian region' is being played in a round-robin system for the first time in history. For such a format, the equation to play the final is quite different from that of the past events.At current status, Bangladesh boys are in dying need of full three points from their next match to qualify for the final.Apart from the Lankans, all the other four contenders including Bangladesh, India, Nepal and the Maldives have equal chances to play the final now.The Lankans were eliminated losing three of the four matches and a drawAmong the existing challengers, the host boys are leading the point table with six points and two goals while Nepalese are right behind them also with six points and one goal difference.India, on the other hand, is in third place with five points while Bangladesh is in fourth place with four points.So, the equation for both Bangladesh and India is to win the next match if either of them wants to play the final.A win in the last match is the final answer as not even a draw will be able to send them to the final. The same answer applies to India as well. Let's see which two get tickets to the final in the end.