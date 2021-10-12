Tigers, Lankans lock horns today in first official practice match



Bangladesh National Cricket Team's practice session on Monday. photo:: screenshot

The match will kick start at 8:00pm (BST) at ADC Oval 2 in Abu Dhabi.

The Tigers tented in Oman very beginning of the month and attended a conditioning camp before reaching Dubai on Sunday. They also played a warm-up match against Oman XI on October 8 and sealed a 60-run victory posting 207 runs on the board losing seven wickets. Despite skipper Mahmudullah Riyad and speedster Taskin Ahmed didn't play that match while Mustafizur Rahman and Shakib Al Hasan were in IPL business. Shakib however, is yet to join in Bangladesh tent since his team KKRs are playing knock out matches.

Bangladesh are upbeat with three straight title before the World Cup. They won three-match series 2-1 against Zimbabwe followed by hold series against Australia 4-1 and downed New Zealand 3-2.

Tigers' top order and late order are in rhythm in terms of scoring but Soumya Sarkar, who is possible to bat on at 3 today in absence of Shakib has been in run-draught for a long time while the most dependable Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim is struggling with the bat in recent series.

Both the openers Liton Das and Naim Sheikh are on spring, Mahmudullah is also in good touch with the bat. Nurul Hasan Shohan, Afif Hossain and Shamim Patowari get strong hand for power hitting in the later part of the innings.

Mustafiz and Rubel Hossain can be seen to bowl in place of Shoriful Islam and Mohammad Saifuddin. Nasum Ahmed can be the biggest threat for Sri Lanka today.

Sri Lanka on the contrary, are struggling to find the right combination for the last couple of years and must be looking to have some good results before the main stage of the World Cup.

Mahmudullah and Co. will meet with Ireland tomorrow in the 2nd practice match at the same venue at same time and will fly for Oman again on October 15 to take part in the qualifier round of the World Cup.

Bangladesh will be playing in Group B of the 1st round along with co-hosts Oman, Scotland and Papua New Guinea and top two sides of the group will be qualified for the Super Twelve round.

Tigers will take on Scotland on October 17 followed by play against Oman on October 19 and the PNG on October 21.











