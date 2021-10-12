Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 October, 2021, 1:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Nasum fails to join Shakib, Mushi

Published : Tuesday, 12 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12

Bangladesh's Left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed failed to join his illustrious colleagues Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim in winning the ICC Player of the Month award. Nasum was nominated for this award for his performance against New Zealand in September but the award went to Nepal's Sandeep Lamichane.
Shakib was the first Bangladeshi player to win this award following his excellent performance in May while Mushfiqur became the Player of the Month for July. Lamichane was voted the ICC Men's Player of the Month for September 2021 for his outstanding bowling in the ICC World Cup Super League 2 last month. He played six ODIs and took 18 wickets in total with an economy rate of 3.17. Against Papa New Guinea Sandeep took, 4-35 and 6-11, followed by 4-
18 against Oman.
Commenting on Lamichane's performance JP Duminy, a member of the ICC Voting Academy for September said: "Sandeep is a great competitor with a unique skill and it's great to see him dominating with the ball like he did last month in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 for Nepal."
Nasum indeed was Bangladesh's star performer in their home T20I series against New Zealand, leaving the visitors bamboozled with his accurate line and length. He picked up eight wickets in the series with a sensational performance of 4-10 in the fourth match. His exploits helped the hosts to emerge victorious with a margin of 3-2 against the visitors.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh needs three points to play final
Tigers, Lankans lock horns today in first official practice match
Nasum fails to join Shakib, Mushi
Lankan lawyer continues his fight for fatherhood of DRS
Golf and beach okayed for England cricketers on Ashes tour
Ben Stokes provides positive finger injury update
Icc men's t20 world cup 2021
Big Bash League scraps plans for TV umpire


Latest News
Poor countries need 'comprehensive' debt relief: World Bank chief
Nagad offers 12% cashback in superstores payment
Taliban to meet EU officials on Tuesday
Helena Jahangir seeks bail from HC in DSA case
Press Club condemns using club's name in news on videoconferencing with Tareque Rahman
Bangladesh jersey for T20 World Cup revealed
China bans imports of some UK beef
Death toll in Turag trawler capsize reaches 7
JPC Chess: Shahzad Mahmud emerges champion, Rafiqul Islam runners-up
Nasum fails to join Shakib, Mushfiqur
Most Read News
Women Nobel laureate in Economics
Shafiqul Islam speaks after inspecting the overall security arrangement
Why criminals have the right to consult a lawyer
Govt destroys economy: BNP
Stocks rise as investors take fresh stakes
Rooppur nuke plant a matter of pride for country: PM
Impoverished people from different areas start coming to the capital
Unlocking teachers' innovations for education recovery
LPG price sees 22pc hike
Swiss entrepreneurs keen to invest in leather industry
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft