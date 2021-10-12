Nasum fails to join Shakib, Mushi

Bangladesh's Left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed failed to join his illustrious colleagues Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim in winning the ICC Player of the Month award. Nasum was nominated for this award for his performance against New Zealand in September but the award went to Nepal's Sandeep Lamichane.

Shakib was the first Bangladeshi player to win this award following his excellent performance in May while Mushfiqur became the Player of the Month for July. Lamichane was voted the ICC Men's Player of the Month for September 2021 for his outstanding bowling in the ICC World Cup Super League 2 last month. He played six ODIs and took 18 wickets in total with an economy rate of 3.17. Against Papa New Guinea Sandeep took, 4-35 and 6-11, followed by 4-

18 against Oman.

Commenting on Lamichane's performance JP Duminy, a member of the ICC Voting Academy for September said: "Sandeep is a great competitor with a unique skill and it's great to see him dominating with the ball like he did last month in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 for Nepal."

Nasum indeed was Bangladesh's star performer in their home T20I series against New Zealand, leaving the visitors bamboozled with his accurate line and length. He picked up eight wickets in the series with a sensational performance of 4-10 in the fourth match. His exploits helped the hosts to emerge victorious with a margin of 3-2 against the visitors. -BSS









