Lankan lawyer continues his fight for fatherhood of DRS

The ICC (International Cricket Council (ICC) decision to introduce DRS in the men's T20 World Cup for the first time has forced the Sri Lankan lawyer Senaka Weeraratna to begin fresh negotiations for his own recognition attached with the system.

For years, Senaka Weeraratna claimed to be the inventor of the DRS (Decision Review System) and he says his idea has been stolen by the authorities / officials.

"The DRS, which is a technology-based system used in cricket to assist the match officials in their decision-making was first my idea before the ICC put hands on it", Weeraratna, speaking over the telephone from Colombo, said on Monday morning.

"I am fighting for my rights for the recognition and want it to be named after me".

"I have also forwarded the copies of the legal opinions sought from the prominent lawyers and a letter written to the government of Sri Lanka to force the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) to deal with the ICC", the lawyer added.

The four-page letter, which has been seen by this Reporter was signed by Kusan Illangatilake Esqr (Attorney-at-law) and Dr. Harsha Cabral (Presidents Counsel), the opinion has been in favour of the lawyer, who has been running from pillar to post to seek due recognition has once again requested the SLC to fight for his case with the ICC.

"I approached Anil Kumble, the cricket committee chairman and Kumar Sangakkara, the former MCC president, to take my case to the highest level".

"I have once again requested the SLC to get me stamped as Father of DRS", he concluded.





