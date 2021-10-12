Golf and beach okayed for England cricketers on Ashes tour

SYDNEY, OCT 11: England cricketers will be able to go to the beach and play golf under protocols agreed for the upcoming Ashes tour, which Cricket Australia chief Nick Hockley said Monday was never seriously in doubt.

The England and Wales Cricket Board gave "conditional approval" to the trip late last week after months of negotiations over concerns around tough Covid-19 rules for players and their families.

Hockley said both teams should be able to live normal lives in public, within reason, during the five-Test series that is due to start in Brisbane on December 8.

"Our protocols are very measured to ensure people have a really great experience and a good quality of life," he told the Sydney Daily Telegraph.

"In a large part, it comes down to just people using their common sense.

"It's not about going to big crowded places, but certainly when they're on tour, we're expecting people to be able to have a round of golf, people to go down to the beach and have a meal sitting outside."

In giving the tour the go-ahead, the ECB said there were still some unspecified issues to resolve before skipper Joe Root and his England team board the plane. -AFP









