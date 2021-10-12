Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 October, 2021, 1:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Golf and beach okayed for England cricketers on Ashes tour

Published : Tuesday, 12 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

SYDNEY, OCT 11: England cricketers will be able to go to the beach and play golf under protocols agreed for the upcoming Ashes tour, which Cricket Australia chief Nick Hockley said Monday was never seriously in doubt.
The England and Wales Cricket Board gave "conditional approval" to the trip late last week after months of negotiations over concerns around tough Covid-19 rules for players and their families.
Hockley said both teams should be able to live normal lives in public, within reason, during the five-Test series that is due to start in Brisbane on December 8.
"Our protocols are very measured to ensure people have a really great experience and a good quality of life," he told the Sydney Daily Telegraph.
"In a large part, it comes down to just people using their common sense.
"It's not about going to big crowded places, but certainly when they're on tour, we're expecting people to be able to have a round of golf, people to go down to the beach and have a meal sitting outside."
In giving the tour the go-ahead, the ECB said there were still some unspecified issues to resolve before skipper Joe Root and his England team board the plane.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh needs three points to play final
Tigers, Lankans lock horns today in first official practice match
Nasum fails to join Shakib, Mushi
Lankan lawyer continues his fight for fatherhood of DRS
Golf and beach okayed for England cricketers on Ashes tour
Ben Stokes provides positive finger injury update
Icc men's t20 world cup 2021
Big Bash League scraps plans for TV umpire


Latest News
Poor countries need 'comprehensive' debt relief: World Bank chief
Nagad offers 12% cashback in superstores payment
Taliban to meet EU officials on Tuesday
Helena Jahangir seeks bail from HC in DSA case
Press Club condemns using club's name in news on videoconferencing with Tareque Rahman
Bangladesh jersey for T20 World Cup revealed
China bans imports of some UK beef
Death toll in Turag trawler capsize reaches 7
JPC Chess: Shahzad Mahmud emerges champion, Rafiqul Islam runners-up
Nasum fails to join Shakib, Mushfiqur
Most Read News
Women Nobel laureate in Economics
Shafiqul Islam speaks after inspecting the overall security arrangement
Why criminals have the right to consult a lawyer
Govt destroys economy: BNP
Stocks rise as investors take fresh stakes
Rooppur nuke plant a matter of pride for country: PM
Impoverished people from different areas start coming to the capital
Unlocking teachers' innovations for education recovery
LPG price sees 22pc hike
Swiss entrepreneurs keen to invest in leather industry
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft