Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 October, 2021, 1:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Ben Stokes provides positive finger injury update

Published : Tuesday, 12 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

LONDON, OCT 11: England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Monday indicated he was making progress in recovering from his finger injury after posting a picture on social media showing him holding a cricket bat.
The 30-year-old had two screws and scar tissue removed from his left index finger last week after  breaking it playing in the Indian Premier League in April.
Stokes posted a photograph showing him holding a bat with his bandaged finger and the words: "12th April broken finger. 11th October first time since breaking being able to get it round my handle."
He added five smiling face emojis to the picture and commented "Ohhh aye lad" to his posts on Twitter and Instagram.
Stokes took an indefinite break from cricket in July to prioritise his mental health but retained his England central contract on Friday.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh needs three points to play final
Tigers, Lankans lock horns today in first official practice match
Nasum fails to join Shakib, Mushi
Lankan lawyer continues his fight for fatherhood of DRS
Golf and beach okayed for England cricketers on Ashes tour
Ben Stokes provides positive finger injury update
Icc men's t20 world cup 2021
Big Bash League scraps plans for TV umpire


Latest News
Poor countries need 'comprehensive' debt relief: World Bank chief
Nagad offers 12% cashback in superstores payment
Taliban to meet EU officials on Tuesday
Helena Jahangir seeks bail from HC in DSA case
Press Club condemns using club's name in news on videoconferencing with Tareque Rahman
Bangladesh jersey for T20 World Cup revealed
China bans imports of some UK beef
Death toll in Turag trawler capsize reaches 7
JPC Chess: Shahzad Mahmud emerges champion, Rafiqul Islam runners-up
Nasum fails to join Shakib, Mushfiqur
Most Read News
Women Nobel laureate in Economics
Shafiqul Islam speaks after inspecting the overall security arrangement
Why criminals have the right to consult a lawyer
Govt destroys economy: BNP
Stocks rise as investors take fresh stakes
Rooppur nuke plant a matter of pride for country: PM
Impoverished people from different areas start coming to the capital
Unlocking teachers' innovations for education recovery
LPG price sees 22pc hike
Swiss entrepreneurs keen to invest in leather industry
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft