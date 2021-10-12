|
Icc men's t20 world cup 2021
|
Qualifier
The Netherlands
The Netherlands are the 17th ranked side but are balanced team combining youth and experiences. They will play in Group A of the qualifier round against Ireland, Namibia and Sri Lanka.
Squad: Pieter Seelaar (c), Colin Ackermann, Philippe Boissevain, Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards, Brandon Glover, Fred Klaassen, Stephan Myburgh, Max O'Dowd, Ryan Ten Doeschate, Logan van Beek, Timm van der Gugten, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren
Matches of The Netherlands:
18 Oct - v IRE
20 Oct - v NAM
23 Oct - v SL
Super 12
India
Virat Kohli led and MS Dhoni mentored India are the top favourite side of the event, will play in Group 2 of the Super 12 round. They will engage with Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan and two teams from the qualifier round.
Squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami
Reserves: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur.
Mentor: MS Dhoni
Matches of India:
24 Oct - v PAK
31 Oct - v NZ
3 Nov - v AFG
5 Nov - v B1
8 Nov - v A2