

Icc men's t20 world cup 2021

The Netherlands



The Netherlands are the 17th ranked side but are balanced team combining youth and experiences. They will play in Group A of the qualifier round against Ireland, Namibia and Sri Lanka.



Squad: Pieter Seelaar (c), Colin Ackermann, Philippe Boissevain, Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards, Brandon Glover, Fred Klaassen, Stephan Myburgh, Max O'Dowd, Ryan Ten Doeschate, Logan van Beek, Timm van der Gugten, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren





Matches of The Netherlands:

18 Oct - v IRE

20 Oct - v NAM

23 Oct - v SL



Icc men's t20 world cup 2021

India



Virat Kohli led and MS Dhoni mentored India are the top favourite side of the event, will play in Group 2 of the Super 12 round. They will engage with Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan and two teams from the qualifier round.



Squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami



Reserves: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur.

Mentor: MS Dhoni



Matches of India:

24 Oct - v PAK

31 Oct - v NZ

3 Nov - v AFG

5 Nov - v B1

8 Nov - v A2







