Tuesday, 12 October, 2021, 1:28 AM
Big Bash League scraps plans for TV umpire

Published : Tuesday, 12 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

SYDNEY, OCT 11: Australia's Big Bash League has abandoned plans to introduce TV umpires this year due to border closures and problems getting the technology and operators to venues, officials said Monday.
The Twenty20 tournament had planned to use Decision Review System (DRS) for the season starting December 5, with a full home-and-away schedule after a series of controversial umpiring decisions in 2020-21. But the need to get government exemptions for up to 15 British-based operators to enter Australia, and then move them and the equipment around the country to 14 venues with states having their own Covid regulations proved too great a challenge.
"It just got to a point where we couldn't reliably be clear that we could do all 61 games in a way the competition would warrant," Alistair Dobson, Head of Big Bash Leagues, told cricket.com.au.    -AFP


