Denmark, Germany bid to wrap up WC spots

PARIS, OCT 11: Denmark can qualify for the 2022 World Cup with victory over Austria on Tuesday, while Germany could book a spot in Qatar when they visit North Macedonia on Monday.

Belgium could also secure a place in next year's finals if Wales fail to win against Estonia in Tallinn, also on Monday.

However, the Danes are the only side heading into the next round of European qualifiers not needing other results to go their way to progress.

The Euro 2020 semi-finalists have impressed with seven straight wins, without conceding a goal, to move seven points clear of second-placed Scotland in Group F.

Group winners qualify automatically for the tournament, with the runners-up heading into playoffs alongside two sides from the Nations League.

The electric atmosphere at Copenhagen's Parken Stadium played a big part in the Danes' European Championship run, which started with the loss to Finland when Christian Eriksen suffered a shocking collapse mid-match. -AFP





