Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 October, 2021, 1:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Panama upset USA in World Cup qualifying, Mexico go top

Published : Tuesday, 12 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

PANAMA CITY, OCT 11: The United States crashed to their first ever World Cup qualifying defeat against Panama on Sunday as coach Gregg Berhalter's decision to ring the changes backfired.
Anibal Godoy's glancing header on 54 minutes secured all three points for Panama at Panama City's Rommel Fernandez Gutierrez Stadium to jolt the USA's bid to reach next year's finals in Qatar.
It was a deserved win for Panama, who created the better scoring chances against a disjointed USA line-up.
The US had moved to the top of the CONCACAF qualifying standings after a 4-1 win over Honduras last month was followed by a 2-0 win over Jamaica in Austin last Thursday.
Turner saved the US again on the stroke of half-time tipping over a fierce shot from Edgar Barcenas.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh needs three points to play final
Tigers, Lankans lock horns today in first official practice match
Nasum fails to join Shakib, Mushi
Lankan lawyer continues his fight for fatherhood of DRS
Golf and beach okayed for England cricketers on Ashes tour
Ben Stokes provides positive finger injury update
Icc men's t20 world cup 2021
Big Bash League scraps plans for TV umpire


Latest News
Poor countries need 'comprehensive' debt relief: World Bank chief
Nagad offers 12% cashback in superstores payment
Taliban to meet EU officials on Tuesday
Helena Jahangir seeks bail from HC in DSA case
Press Club condemns using club's name in news on videoconferencing with Tareque Rahman
Bangladesh jersey for T20 World Cup revealed
China bans imports of some UK beef
Death toll in Turag trawler capsize reaches 7
JPC Chess: Shahzad Mahmud emerges champion, Rafiqul Islam runners-up
Nasum fails to join Shakib, Mushfiqur
Most Read News
Women Nobel laureate in Economics
Shafiqul Islam speaks after inspecting the overall security arrangement
Why criminals have the right to consult a lawyer
Govt destroys economy: BNP
Stocks rise as investors take fresh stakes
Rooppur nuke plant a matter of pride for country: PM
Impoverished people from different areas start coming to the capital
Unlocking teachers' innovations for education recovery
LPG price sees 22pc hike
Swiss entrepreneurs keen to invest in leather industry
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft