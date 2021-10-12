Panama upset USA in World Cup qualifying, Mexico go top

PANAMA CITY, OCT 11: The United States crashed to their first ever World Cup qualifying defeat against Panama on Sunday as coach Gregg Berhalter's decision to ring the changes backfired.

Anibal Godoy's glancing header on 54 minutes secured all three points for Panama at Panama City's Rommel Fernandez Gutierrez Stadium to jolt the USA's bid to reach next year's finals in Qatar.

It was a deserved win for Panama, who created the better scoring chances against a disjointed USA line-up.

The US had moved to the top of the CONCACAF qualifying standings after a 4-1 win over Honduras last month was followed by a 2-0 win over Jamaica in Austin last Thursday.

Turner saved the US again on the stroke of half-time tipping over a fierce shot from Edgar Barcenas. -AFP





