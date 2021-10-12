Banking Events

Janata Bank Managing Director Md Abdus Salam Azad presiding over Asset Liability Management Committee Meeting (ALCO) held at Bank's Head Office in Dhaka recently. Md. Abdul Jabber, DMD, A K M ShariatUllah, CFO all GM's of the bank and Concern DGM were present at the Meeting. Md. Abdus Salam Azad advised all to increase deposit and disbursing CSME loan to new entrepreneurs, reduce classified loan and increase cash recovery. photo: BankM. Kamal Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank Ltd and M.A. Baten Khan, Managing Director of BDDL Properties Ltd are seen exchanging agreement on behalf of their organisations while their officials witness the event held in the city recently. Under this agreement, Southeast Bank Ltd will provide home loan facility to the prospective flat purchaser of BDDL Properties Ltd. with easy terms and conditions. photo: Bank