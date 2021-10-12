Video
Tuesday, 12 October, 2021
IBBL inaugurates Palashbari Branch in Gaibandha

Published : Tuesday, 12 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Business Desk

Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) inaugurated Palashbari Branch as its 375th Branch at Kalibari Bazar Road, Palashbari, Gaibandha on Monday. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank inaugurated the branch as chief guest, says a press release.
Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director, Miftah Uddin, Executive Vice President of the Bank, AKM Moksed Chowdhury Bidyut, Chairman of Palashbari Upazila, Md. Kamruzzaman, Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Md. Golam Sarwar Biplob, Palashbari Poura Mayor addressed the program as special guest. Md. Mahboob Alam, Senior Executive Vice President of the Bank presided over the function.
Md. Abdus Sobhan, Head of Bogura Zone of the bank made the opening statement. At the function while heads of different branches of the Bank, clients and social elites were present.
Speaking on the occasion as chief guest, Mohammed Monirul Moula said,      Islami Bank is currently providing modern technology-rich services to its clients through 375 branches, 200 sub-branches and 2600 agent banking outlets.
Through improved and sincere customer service, IBBL has become an institution of trust and confidence of the people. He said Islami Bank has been successfully conducting investment activities in the government-announced stimulus and priority sectors, including providing investment facilities to government officials and employees. Income tax and passport fees, government revenue and fees are being easily paid through all branches and sub-branches of IBBL Automated Chalan System.
He further said Islami Bank is making need-based investments for food security, employment, poverty alleviation and maximum utilization of human resources. He directed the officials to spread internet banking, CellFin app and other technology-rich services of IBBL to the people.
He also called upon bankers to conduct banking activities prioritizing business expansion and entrepreneur development in Palashbari area.



